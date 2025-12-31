Good news for livestock farmers as vet hospital project begins in Taraba

Livestock farmers in Taraba State have expressed excitement following the handover of a parcel of land for the construction of a modern veterinary hospital in Jalingo, the state capital.

The handover ceremony, which took place on Tuesday at the project site, marks a significant milestone in the livestock transformation agenda of Governor Agbu Kefas.

The project, as gathered by The Guardian, was approved and awarded by the National Coordination Office of the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES), in collaboration with the World Bank and the Taraba State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

Speaking at the event, the State L-PRES Coordinator, Mr Hananiah G. Albert, said the hospital, when completed, would greatly enhance livestock health services and ease the challenges faced by farmers across the state.

He noted that the project has received strong backing from the Taraba State Government, adding that it would contribute to improving productivity and resilience in the livestock sector.

Albert disclosed that arrangements had been concluded to mobilise the contractor to site and that the facility would be equipped with modern veterinary medical equipment, adding that similar veterinary hospitals are expected to be replicated in 20 states nationwide under the L-PRES initiative.

He called on residents of the state to cooperate with the contractor to ensure the successful execution of the project.

An official of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security told The Guardian that the ministry would closely monitor the project to ensure it is completed on schedule.

The contractor, in his remarks, assured the state government of his readiness to deliver a standard facility, noting that similar projects had been successfully executed in neighbouring Adamawa State.

Some livestock farmers who spoke with The Guardian expressed appreciation to L-PRES, the World Bank and the state government, describing the project as a major boost to livestock farming in Taraba State.

They said the hospital would encourage them to take their businesses more seriously, given the long-standing challenges of accessing quality veterinary services.

The farmers appealed to relevant authorities to ensure the timely completion of the project and pledged their support to L-PRES for the successful delivery of the state-of-the-art veterinary hospital.