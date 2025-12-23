World Bank lauds SPESSE’s certification exams

The World Bank has commended the Environmental Node of the Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement (SPESSE) programme for initiating professional certification examinations.

According to the bank, the move represents a significant milestone, signalling the shift of the SPESSE Project from classroom-based capacity building to the practical application of recognised professional standards.

It added that the certification process was one of the major deliverables of the recently completed Implementation Support Mission on the SPESSE Project, which took place between November and December 2025.

As part of the mission, the World Bank delegation undertook a focused visit to the SPESSE Environmental Node, hosted by the Environmental Assessment Department of the Federal Ministry of Environment.

The Director of the Environmental Assessment Department, Rofikat Odetoro, who received the task team on behalf of the Environmental Node, reaffirmed the department’s commitment to building certification systems under SPESSE that are credible, transparent, and institutionally sustainable.

Speaking during the visit, the World Bank Task Team Leader, Ishtiak Siddiqe, praised the Environmental Node for initiating certification activities but cautioned that success should not be measured merely by the volume of certificates issued.

He stressed that the long-term value of the programme would depend on the credibility, governance, and verifiability of the systems underpinning the certification process, particularly the National Environmental Standards Certification Programme (NESCP).

According to him, verification is not an administrative formality but the foundation upon which confidence in SPESSE certifications is built among development partners, government institutions, and the professional community.