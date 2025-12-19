Gov Abiodun appoints new statistician-general

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Friday approved the appointment of Mrs. Omolara Adebukola Adebayo as the new Statistician-General of the state.

This was a move aimed at further strengthening the operations of the Ogun State Bureau of Statistics and enhancing the quality of the Civil/Public Service.

The appointment was contained in a statement issued by the State Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, who said the decision was in line with the provisions of Section 12 (1) of the Ogun State Statistical Law, 2012.

According to the statement, Mrs. Adebayo was selected from the pool of successful Directors under the Ogun State Pipeline Leadership Development Programme, a scheme designed to groom and supply competent officers for top-level appointments in the Civil/Public Service.

Mrs. Adebayo joined the Ogun State Civil Service on November 19, 2001, as a Statistician on Grade Level 08, and rose steadily through the ranks to become Deputy Director (Statistician), Grade Level 16, with effect from January 1, 2024. She had been acting as the Statistician-General following the statutory retirement of the former occupant of the office in May 2025.

An experienced professional, Mrs. Adebayo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Ibadan, obtained in January 1999. She also earned an Oracle 11g Certification in 2012 with a 95 per cent pass grade, and possesses a Postgraduate Diploma in Statistics from Ogun State University.

The statement urged the newly appointed Statistician-General to bring dedication, diligence and selflessness to her new role, while relentlessly pursuing excellence in service to the state.

In other news, a Cameroonian woman, Kelly Maffo, has been defrauded in the Ibafo area of Ogun State under the guise of visa processing.

The case of obtaining money under false pretences, involving the female Cameroonian national who was allegedly defrauded of over N2 million, was reported at the Ibafo Division of the Ogun State Police Command on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at about 3:00 p.m.

Upon realising she had been deceived and abandoned along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway by the suspects, the victim reportedly sought help at the nearest police station, where officers immediately received her and commenced investigations.

Sources said the police response was swift, professional, and compassionate. Detectives promptly swung into action to trace the suspects, while the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ibafo Division, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ajayi, personally intervened to ensure the victim’s welfare.

In an exceptional show of humanity and leadership, the DPO reportedly funded Maffo’s transport back to the airport, ensuring her safety and that she did not miss her scheduled flight.

The Command told The Guardian that efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects are ongoing, and further updates should be expected. The incident has been described by observers as a strong reflection of the people-friendly, responsive, and service-driven posture of the Ogun State Police Command.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, commended the DPO and other officers for their response.

Calling for support, CP Ogunlowo said: “I urge members of the public to remain vigilant and law-abiding, and to support the Police with credible information. The Ogun State Police Command remains fully prepared to ensure a safe, peaceful state.”