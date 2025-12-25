Gov Mohammed salutes Bauchi Christians’ resilience amid ‘divisive, misleading narratives’

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has commended Christians in the State for their resilience, love and unity, despite what he called divisive and misleading narratives that could cause disunity.

This was contained in a goodwill message marking this year’s Christmas, signed by the governor’s Media Aide, Mukhtar Gidado, on Thursday, to felicitate the Christian Community in the State. According to Gidado, the governor called for greater tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and unity among the state’s residents.

Mohammed noted that Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ and a period that reminds people of the virtues of faith, peace, honesty, love for one another and the fear of God. He further urged the people to embrace these values, irrespective of religious, ethnic, or political differences, to foster peaceful coexistence in the state.

“Christmas season provides an opportunity for reflection, prayer and renewal. Use the period to reflect on your deeds, seek divine forgiveness and strengthen the bonds of love, respect and forgiveness among yourselves,” he said.

Mohammed further emphasised the need for unity and collective responsibility in building communities and developing Bauchi State, encouraging citizens to exchange visits, share gifts and promote harmony, including with adherents of other faiths.

He said he is committed to inclusive governance, justice and fairness, while appreciating the understanding and resilience of Christians in the State despite what he described as “divisive and misleading narratives. He noted that the unity of the people continues to stand as a strong pillar against intolerance and falsehood.”

He added that he places a high priority on protecting lives and property, noting that sustained collaboration with security agencies has helped his administration address security challenges across the State. He called on residents to continue supporting and cooperating with security operatives to maintain peace.

Pledging his administration’s commitment to economic growth, he said that his government has recorded successes from the State’s Economic and Investment Summit, which attracted investment commitments running into billions of dollars and naira, positioning Bauchi State as a preferred investment destination.

He appreciated the continued support of the people since the inception of his administration in 2019 and assured them of more development programmes before the end of his tenure in 2027.

The governor acknowledged the economic challenges facing citizens. He reiterated the state government’s efforts to ease hardship through palliative measures, while appealing for patience and understanding as the government works to improve living conditions.