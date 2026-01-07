Gov Otu bags The Sun Governor of the Year award

The management of The Sun Newspaper has commended the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, for his “remarkable and people-centred development strides” over the past two years in office, culminating in his being named The Sun Governor of the Year 2025.

Presenting the award to the governor in Government House, Calabar, Editor-in-Chief of The Sun, Mr Onouha Ukeh, who led the newspaper’s management team to Calabar, said the award followed a rigorous and independent assessment of Governor Otu’s performance since assumption of office.

“We have diligently followed your activities over the last two years and we are deeply impressed by the pace, scope and quality of development under your administration,” Ukeh said. “From our findings, your leadership reflects vision, commitment and a genuine desire to reposition Cross River State.”

He listed several landmark achievements credited to the Otu administration, including the remodelling of the Governor’s Office, the construction of an ultra-modern state library, the development of a botanical garden, and the execution of numerous road projects across the state. “These interventions,” he noted, “speak to deliberate governance and strategic investment in public infrastructure.”

Ukeh explained that the award is conferred on leaders whose contributions resonate beyond their immediate domains. “This recognition is not merely ceremonial,” he said. “It celebrates resilience, excellence in public service and tangible contributions to national development. Based on these indices, we found Governor Otu eminently deserving of The Sun Governor of the Year award.”

Responding, Governor Otu expressed profound gratitude to God and to the management of The Sun Newspaper for what he described as an objective and thorough evaluation of his administration. “I am deeply humbled to be found worthy of this honour,” the Governor said. “I thank God Almighty and The Sun for taking the time to go round the nooks and crannies of Cross River State to see, firsthand, what we are doing.”

He stressed that his administration’s guiding philosophy remains service to the people. “Everything we have done is aimed at positively impacting the lives of our people,” Otu said. “This recognition will gladden the hearts of Cross Riverians, because it affirms that our collective efforts are being noticed.”

The governor added that his administration has focused on consolidating and improving on what it met on the ground, laying what he described as “foundational and fundamental structures” for sustainable development. “We are building deliberately, with the future of our people in mind,” he concluded.