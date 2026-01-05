Otu swears in Egbung as Bekwarra LG Chairman, calls for impactful governance

Governor Bassey Otu, has sworn in Egbung Odama as the substantive Chairman of Bekwarra Local Government Area

The ceremony marked the resolution of a prolonged leadership crisis in the council and provided an opportunity for the governor to set the tone for governance in the New Year. Governor Otu welcomed stakeholders and guests with warm New Year wishes.

Emphasising the strategic importance of local government administration, Otu described it as the tier of government closest to the people and critical to grassroots development.

He noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) values effective local governance for its direct impact on communities, families, and everyday livelihoods.

Reflecting on the transition in Bekwarra, the governor commended party leaders, stakeholders, and government institutions for managing the process peacefully.

He praised the maturity of the APC leadership in the local government, noting that their conduct helped preserve unity and stability.

“Position is not given for you to exert power or become an emperor. Position is for you to serve the people,” Otu said, reminding the new chairman that leadership is a call to responsibility, compassion, and accountability, especially to the most vulnerable in society.

The governor expressed confidence in Egbung’s capacity to deliver, citing his experience, character, and steady performance while acting in the role.

He described the new chairman as a product of due process who understands governance from the ground up and has earned the trust and support of his people.

Otu further revealed that Bekwarra remains a key part of the administration’s economic vision for Northern Cross River and assured that ongoing and future initiatives would reposition the area for growth and shared prosperity.

He called for sincerity of purpose, seriousness in governance, and collective commitment to development.

He congratulated Hon. Egbung and his family, urging them to see the new responsibility as service to God, the state, and the people of Bekwarra, while expressing optimism for better days ahead in Cross River State.

In his response, Egbung Odama Egbung expressed profound gratitude to God for what he described as an eventful and fulfilling day. He assured the people of Bekwarra and Cross River State of his readiness to serve diligently and responsibly.

Describing the new year as one of renewed energy and purpose, Egbung urged residents to prepare for hard work and collective progress, stressing that the time for complacency was over.

“Leadership to me simply means service,” he said, adding that he has lived a life dedicated to serving others and would continue in that spirit as chairman of the council.