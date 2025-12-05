Gov Otu commits to grassroots empowerment, others as 2025 EXCO ends

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to grassroots empowerment, human dignity, and inclusive development as he concluded the final Executive Council session of 2025, reflecting on progress, challenges, and the way forward.

Addressing members of the Council and guests at the Dall·E Foundation event held immediately after the session, the governor emphasised that government performance should be judged by the well-being of citizens, not by abstract statistics.

Governor Otu referenced the Executive Council’s landmark approval for the purchase of 150 Daihatsu Hijet mini buses, an intervention aimed at vulnerable groups across the three senatorial districts. “This initiative is only the beginning,” he said. “By next year, we will stand together to enjoy the wealth, the opportunities, and the innovations that are beginning to take root in this state.

The governor emphasised that his administration rejects any governance model that treats citizens as mere indicators on government scorecards. “What matters to me is the environment we live in,” Otu said. “Our people must never be used merely as measures to judge policy. They must be valued as human beings whose dignity and well-being are the true indicators of progress.”

Reflecting on ongoing social and economic challenges, Otu stated that the new minibus scheme was designed to uplift households and strengthen rural economies. “This project is not just procurement,” he explained.

“It is empowerment. It is about giving 150 families the tools to build micro-enterprises, improve mobility, and participate fully in the life of our state.”

Governor Otu cautioned the public against misinformation and divisive narratives that have persisted through generations. “We cannot chase shadows,” he warned. “Stories passed down from ‘the grandfather that told my mother’ must not control our future. We have evidence, we have truth, and we must stand by it as a people.”

He urged communities to embrace dialogue, engagement and civic responsibility rather than silence or passivity. “Some people may sit at home and point fingers,” he said. “But we who are here, those who care about this state, must speak, must contribute and must shape our collective destiny. Silence cannot build a nation.”

In a poignant reflection on the resilience of Cross River people, the governor said the state’s history is a source of strength, not shame. “Our people have endured difficult chapters, from displacement to conflict,” he noted. “But these experiences do not diminish us. They strengthen us. They are part of our DNA, and we must carry them with dignity.”

The governor also called for unity, accountability and openness to global opportunities. “Let us build bridges,” he urged. “Let us pursue ideas boldly, engage with the world, and bring home opportunities that will transform our communities. Our nation will rise, and your contribution will be part of that rise.”

Closing the session, Governor Otu reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to secure the state, strengthen justice and expand prosperity. “Our hearts belong to this land,” he said.

“Let us honour our identity, protect our people, and measure progress not in numbers, but in the dignity and well-being of every Cross Riverian. That is the legacy we choose to build.”