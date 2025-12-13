Gov Otu inaugurates Cross River State Consultative Forum’s elders advisory council

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has inaugurated the Elders Advisory Council of Cross River State Consultative Forum (CRSCF), a body established to provide guidance and feedback for the government.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Dr Peter Odey, emphasised the significance of the new council, assuring that its advice will be paramount to the success of the current administration.

“Governments that have this quality of advisors cannot fail, and will not fail,” the Deputy Governor declared, adding that the administration of Senator Bassey Otu is a “people centered administration, that believes in the people of Cross River State.”

Odey used the occasion to disclose the governor’s aggressive focus on asset recovery, stating that the governor’s absence was due to his determination “to reclaim all assets of Cross River State.” He specifically vowed, “let it be on record that our oil wells will be restored.”

Earlier, the Chairman of Cross River State Consultative Forum, EyoNsaEkpo, explained that the council was established to ensure the continuity of relationships across the state’s elite and to build support for the governor’s second term bid.

Ekpo noted that the Elders Advisory Council would act as a feedback mechanism on the application of government interventions and projects.

In his address, the newly inaugurated Chairman of the Elders Advisory Council and former governor of the state, Chief Clement Ebri, expressed commitment and readiness of the council members to deliver on their task.

The inauguration also marked the launch of the coordinating committees of the forum across all the 18 local councils.

Leaders from the three senatorial districts of the state, Chief Johnson Ekpo (Central), Prof. Stephen Odey (North) and Dr AsuquoEkpenyong (South) used the occasion to reaffirm their endorsement of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Otu for a second term, and the celebration of Ebri’s 73rd birthday.