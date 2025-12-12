Otu inaugurates Cross River elders advisory council

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, on Thursday inaugurated the Elders Advisory Council of the Cross River State Consultative Forum (CRSCF), a body established to provide guidance and a feedback mechanism for the state’s administration.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Peter Odey, emphasised the significance of the new council, assuring that its advice would be paramount to the success of the current administration.

“Governments that have this quality of advisors cannot fail, and will not fail,” the deputy governor declared, adding that the administration of Senator Bassey Otu is a “people-centred administration, an administration that believes in the people of Cross River State.”

Odey used the occasion to disclose the governor’s aggressive focus on asset recovery, stating that the governor’s absence was due to his determination “to reclaim all assets of Cross River State.” He specifically vowed, “Let it be on record that our oil wells will be restored.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Cross River State Consultative Forum, Barr. Eyo Nsa Ekpo, explained that the council was established to ensure the continuity of relationships across the state’s elite and to build support for the governor’s second-term bid.

Barr. Ekpo noted that the Elders Advisory Council will act as a “filter, as a feedback mechanism to monitor the application of government interventions and projects down the line of ordinary citizens.” He also highlighted the administration’s achievements, including the completion of over 200 kilometres of roads, the employment of over 8,000 Cross Riverians, and the successful reclamation of the Tinapa resort from the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

In his address, the newly inaugurated Chairman of the Elders Advisory Council and former governor of the state, Chief Clement Ebri, expressed his commitment to the role and the council members’ readiness.

“I want to assure you that I’m fully committed,” Chief Ebri said. He expressed pleasure that the administration is “ready to listen to other people,” citing the Deputy Governor’s promise that their advice “will not be taken for granted.” Chief Ebri concluded by assuring the audience of the council’s national influence, stating, “If we constitute a body here to go to Abuja, we will not feel inferior.”

The inauguration also marked the launch of the Coordinating Committees of the Forum across all 18 local government areas.

Leaders from the three senatorial districts of the state, Chief Johnson Ekpo (Central), Prof. Stephen Odey (North) and Etinyin Dr Asuquo Ekpenyong (South) used the occasion to reaffirm their endorsement of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Otu for a second term, and the celebration of Ebri’s 73rd birthday.

Several dignitaries, including Minister of State for Industry, Sen. John Owan-Enoh, member representing Obubra/Etung Federal Constituency; Rt. Hon. Mike Etaba, Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly; Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Emmanuel Ironbar and a host of others attended the event.