Gov Sani to create 350,000 jobs with $200m Kaduna–China Poultry Project

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has concluded plans with Beijing to enter final agreement with the Chinese Government on a pioneering Model Integrated Poultry Development Project in Kaduna State, a landmark initiative expected to create 350,000 direct and indirect jobs and generate over USD $450 million annually, the Commissioner of Information, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, has said.

A statement issued by Maiyaki stated that the agreement was a result of “substantive discussions in Nigeria with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Yu Dunhai.”

Governor Sani was accompanied by a Federal Government delegation led by the Director-General of the Nigeria–China Strategic Partnership, Mr. Joseph Tegba, during the discussion, highlighting the national significance of the initiative.

“Valued at USD $200 million, the project aims to strengthen food security, accelerate agro-industrialisation, boost exports, and position Kaduna as a leader in modern agribusiness,” the statement added.

During further visit, Governor Sani will engage China Communications Construction Company and other key partners to consolidate investment commitments and deepen technical collaboration.

Commenting on the mission, the Commissioner of Information, Malam Maiyaki, said: “Governor Uba Sani’s engagement in Beijing demonstrates Kaduna State’s commitment to strategic partnerships that deliver transformative economic growth. This landmark poultry project will create thousands of jobs, strengthen food security, and position Kaduna as a continental leader in modern agribusiness.”

The Kaduna State Government, under Governor Sani’s leadership, remains committed to attracting world-class investments to drive inclusive economic growth and expand opportunities for young people.

“Governor Uba Sani also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for designating Kaduna as the pilot location for this landmark initiative, and to the Government of the People’s Republic of China for their continued partnership”, the statement stressed.