With civilisation exchange, mutual learning as the brush, paint new chapter of China-Nigeria cooperation

Every Wednesday at 5 p.m., the Lagos Coastal Highway is bathed in the warm glow of the setting sun, while vendors in Abuja markets pack up their last baskets of okra.

At that moment, a familiar radio signal cuts through the bustling streets, carrying greetings from “Nihao! China” into thousands of Nigerian homes. Produced jointly by the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, “Nihao! China” radio program uses accessible language and vivid storytelling to bring the voice of China to Nigerian audiences, adding a vibrant chapter to the cultural exchanges between China and Nigeria.

China’s commitment to cultural exchange is also integrated into our national development plan. Recently, the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee was successfully convened, adopting the Recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan.

This session has not only charted a grand course for China’s forthcoming development, but also created fresh opportunities for China-Nigeria relations to deepen civilizational mutual learning, solidify cooperative foundations, and thereby inject more positive energy and stability into our currently turbulent world.

The Fourth Plenary Session clearly called for “ engaging in deeper exchanges and mutual learning with other cultures, carrying out extensive people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, and encouraging efforts to build the presence of more cultural enterprises and fine cultural works on the world stage.

” Rooted in China’s cultural practices, this vision reflects a profound understanding of the laws of civilizational development and closely aligns with the historical and cultural trajectories of both China and Nigeria.

With a history stretching back over 5,000 years, Chinese civilization has not only thrived but has also cultivated a philosophy that “One should value not only one’s own culture, but also the cultures of others, and this will contribute to the flourishing of all cultures.”

Similarly, with a rich history spanning millennia, Nigeria stands as a one of the cradle of African civilizations, nurturing the Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, and other cultures into a vibrant and symbiotic ecosystem.

Despite the geographical distance, both China and Nigeria uphold cultural traditions that emphasize inclusiveness and harmonious coexistence.

This shared ethos has laid a solid foundation for deepening exchanges and mutual learning between our two nations.

Cultural exchange has long been a vital part of the friendship between China and Nigeria.

A series of co-organized events, including “Happy Chinese New Year,” “China-Nigeria Culture and Tourism Week,” “Mid-Autumn Festival Gala,” “China-Nigeria Film Festival,” and the “China-Nigeria Table Tennis Friendship Tournament”, have significantly enhanced mutual understanding and deepened the bonds of friendship between our peoples.

Our cooperation has also fostered a bond through educational platforms: 15 “China Corners” have been established in public high schools in Abuja, two Confucius Institutes are operating at Nigerian universities, and the “Nihao! China” program has now reached an audience of over 7 million.

Furthermore, the number of Nigerian students in China has exceeded 5,000 for consecutive years, and a growing number of Nigerian creators are gaining popularity on Chinese short-video platforms. Cultural exchange has truly become a key bridge in bringing the people of China and Nigeria closer together.

Looking ahead to the 15th Five-Year Plan period, China is ready to work with Nigeria, leveraging the opportunity of the “2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges” to establish a multi-level, broad-ranging, and regular cooperation mechanism, making civilizational mutual learning a robust engine for practical collaboration between our two nations.

China will continue to encourage young people from both countries to participate in thematic activities such as academic exchanges, skills training, and startup incubation; promote stronger news and information sharing between our mainstream media outlets; and further enhance the “Nihao! China” program to better meet the Nigerian people’s interest in learning about China.

China will also deepen exchanges and cooperation in the creative industries, with increased efforts in copyright cooperation and localized adaptation in sectors such as gaming, animation, and online literature.

Through these measures, we will foster understanding via exchange and promote development through mutual learning, continuously promoting civilization exchange and mutual economic benefits between China and Nigeria.

There is a saying that civilizations flourish through exchange and grow richer through mutual learning.

This idea is vividly reflected in the echoing voices of reading in the “China Corners,” in the joint cultural performances on stage, in the overseas studies of young Nigerians, in the heart-to-heart interactions among ordinary people, and in the shared opportunities and collaborative exploration emerging in the creative industries.

These dynamic scenes fully illustrate how different civilizations can coexist harmoniously, support one another, and prosper together.

Standing at this new historical starting point, China is ready to join hands with Nigeria to jointly draw a new blueprint for bilateral cooperation through deeper civilizational dialogue and mutual learning. Together, we will further strengthen our comprehensive strategic partnership and contribute even more to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Dunhai is the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria