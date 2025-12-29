Gov, security chiefs celebrate Yuletide with troops in Kwara, Plateau

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, joined the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Wahid Shuaib, on a special luncheon with troops of the Nigerian Army at Dabban Lema in Edu Local Council.



In the entourage to dine with troops in the theatre of operation were security commanders in the state; Commissioner for Social Development, Dr Mariam NnaFatima Imam; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters, Muyideen Aliyu; Chairman of Edu council area, Abdullahi Bello; and a representative of the Emir of Lafiagi.



AbdulRazaq said the luncheon underlined the importance that the Nigerian state attaches to the well-being of the troops on the frontlines who are engaged in various campaigns to keep the peace and eliminate all threats to national stability.



Represented by his Deputy, Kayode Alabi, the governor urged security forces to strengthen inter-agency collaboration and team spirit, saying success against terrorists, kidnappers, and other bad faith actors lies in unity and effective coordination.



Represented by the Commander, Signals Corps Major-General MT Abdullah, the COAS saluted the troops for their courage, discipline, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity and ensuring the safety of all Nigerians.



The General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Major-General CR Nnebeife, appreciated the COAS for the morale-boosting event, which he said is firmly rooted in his command philosophy of advancing the transformation of the Nigerian Army into a more professional, adaptable, combat-ready, and resilient force capable of discharging its constitutional responsibilities within a joint and multi-agency environment.

“This Luncheon, therefore, is not just a Yuletide celebration; it is a deliberate leadership gesture to recognise gallantry, reinforce cohesion, and consolidate operational gains made by our gallant troops,” he said.



“For troops of the 2nd Division as a whole, I must say that this honour is well deserved as you have demonstrated exceptional courage, professionalism and resilience across the entire Theatre Operations throughout the year.



“You have remained steadfast in dominating the battle space and confronting banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality with determination and resolve. Your operational successes have significantly degraded criminal elements, reassured the civil populace and strengthened the Division Area of Responsibility.”



Also, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, alongside the COAS, celebrated frontline troops with a special Christmas lunch in Plateau State, in recognition of their dedication and sacrifices in safeguarding lives and maintaining peace across the Joint Operations Area.



The event, hosted by Headquarters 3 Division Nigerian Army and Joint Task Force Operation ENDURING PEACE (JTF OPEP), brought together officers, soldiers, their families, and guests in an atmosphere of warmth, unity, and festivity.



It featured vibrant cultural dance displays reflecting Nigeria’s rich diversity, light-hearted riddles and jokes, as well as other morale-boosting activities aimed at easing the burden of frontline duties during the Yuletide.



In a statement yesterday by the Military Information Officer of Operation Enduring Peace, Major Samson Zhakom, the CDS extended warm Christmas greetings to the troops, expressing delight at celebrating the festive season with personnel of 3 Division and JTF OPEP.



He described Christmas as a season that embodies love, sacrifice, hope, and renewal, offering an opportunity to reflect on shared humanity, collective responsibility, and the unwavering commitment to the peace, unity, and progress of the nation.



The CDS remarked that while many Nigerians celebrate with their families, frontline troops remain steadfast in performing their oath to God and country, standing as the wall that never breaks and the hope that can never be shattered.



Represented by the Commander Armour Corps, Major-General UB Abubakar, the COAS echoed similar sentiments, saluting frontline troops for their selfless sacrifices and reaffirming the Nigerian Army’s commitment to professionalism, combat readiness, and personnel welfare, in line with his command philosophy.