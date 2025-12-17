Gov Yusuf unveils Kano Digital Engagement Platform to enhance citizens participation

The Kano State Government has officially launched the Fix Kano App, a digital citizens’ engagement platform designed to enable residents to report issues requiring government attention and track the status of their reports for feedback and resolution.

The launch took place during the maiden Kano Startup Weekend 2025, organized by the Kano State Information Technology Development Agency (KASITDA), with the participation of key stakeholders from government, the private sector, academia, and the technology ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, stated that the Fix Kano App is part of his administration’s broader commitment to leveraging technology to deepen participatory governance, improve transparency, and enhance the efficiency of public service delivery across the state.

He noted that the platform provides a direct and structured channel through which citizens can communicate their concerns to government and receive timely responses.

The Director General of KASITDA, Dr. Bashir Abdu Muzakkari, explained that the Fix Kano App was developed to serve as a gateway for interaction between citizens and government institutions.

According to him, the platform covers a wide range of sectors, including infrastructure, security, health, agriculture, environment, sanitation, education, and other areas of public interest.

He further emphasized that the app incorporates a monitoring and feedback mechanism that allows citizens to track the progress of their submissions from the point of reporting to resolution.

Dr. Muzakkari urged residents to utilize the Fix Kano App as the primary medium for engaging with government, rather than relying solely on social media platforms where many issues often trend temporarily without structured follow-up or institutional action.

Also present at the event was the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, who commended the Kano State Government for deploying a digital solution that promotes accountability, transparency, and data-driven governance.

He noted that the initiative aligns with national digital transformation objectives and serves as a model for sub-national governments seeking to strengthen citizen engagement through technology.

The Kano State Government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting digital innovation and leveraging homegrown technological solutions to address societal challenges, improve governance outcomes, and build trust between government and citizens.

Residents of Kano State are encouraged to download and actively use the Fix Kano App to responsibly report issues affecting their communities and contribute to the realization of a more responsive, inclusive, and efficient government.