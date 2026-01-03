Governor Sani has not borrowed funds to finance projects — commissioner

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has not borrowed funds to execute projects since he assumed office, and the 2026 budget will be financed without borrowing, the Commissioner of Planning and Budget, Mutktar Ahmed Monrovia, has said.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Malam Ibraheem Musa, the Commissioner pointed out that the 2026 budget will be financed by the state’s statutory allocations, internally generated revenue and grants.

The Commissioner explained that the loans drawdown component of the budget has been misunderstood by a section of the media, so a clarification becomes necessary.

According to Moronvia, it was the previous administrations that collected loans, and the state is drawing down from them, but no new loans have been collected by Governor Sani’s government.

The Commissioner explained that ‘’terminating the loans agreements prematurely will lead to penalties higher than the cost of interest repayments on servicing the loans.’’

‘’Despite immense financial pressures, the administration of Malam Uba Sani has continued to service the loan commitments for both principal and accrued interest negotiated and taken by the previous administration,’’ he explained.

‘’The Malam Uba Sani Government will continue to serve the good people of Kaduna State with prudence and will be inclusive in providing development projects. No amount of lies and misleading information will distract the government in achieving this goal,’’ he promised.

Moronvia also commended the Governor for aligning the fiscal and the calendar years, as the operation of the 2026 budget commenced on the 1st of January.

Meanwhile, it will be recalled that Governor Sani signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law on December 22, 2025, with education taking the largest share of 25% of the N985.9 billion budget of Kaduna State.

Governor Sani disclosed that ₦698.9 billion, representing 70.9 per cent of the budget, has been devoted to capital expenditure, targeted at infrastructure development, economic expansion, and improved service delivery.

He also said that “recurrent expenditure stands at ₦287 billion, or 29.1 percent, ensuring that essential government services continue to function efficiently and responsibly.”

Giving a breakdown of the budget, the Governor said that Education got 25 percent of the budget ‘’because we believe that knowledge is the most powerful tool for breaking the cycle of poverty and securing the future of our children.’’

‘’Infrastructure and rural transformation also account for 25 percent, reflecting our determination to open up communities, connect markets, and stimulate economic activity across the state. Health takes 15 percent, affirming our conviction that a healthy population is the foundation of productivity and human dignity.

Agriculture and food security receive 11.65 percent, reinforcing our commitment to feeding our people, empowering farmers, and strengthening our local economy,’’ he disclosed.

Titled Budget of “Consolidation Of Transformation For Inclusive Development”, N100 million was allocated to every ward in Kaduna State for community-driven projects, while adding that the people will determine their priorities and drive development from the grassroots.