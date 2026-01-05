Governor Yusuf signs N1.47 trillion 2026 Appropriation Bill into law

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill of N1.47 trillion into law, marking a significant step towards accelerating development and inclusive growth in the state.

Yusuf assented to the budget on Wednesday during a meeting of the Kano State Executive Council held at the Government House, Kano.

Speaking before the governor signed the bill into law, the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ismail Falgore, described the 2026 budget as the first of its kind in the history of Northern Nigeria to exceed the N1 trillion mark.

He said the House approved the budget to grant the executive arm the necessary legal backing to sustain and expand ongoing developmental projects aimed at improving the living standards of the people of Kano State.

The Speaker added that the Assembly would continue to exercise its oversight functions to ensure prudent implementation of the budget and effective utilisation of public funds.

The appropriation law, which stands at N1.4 trillion was approved last week by the Kano State House of Assembly during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Ismail Falgore.

The bill was passed after thorough consideration at the Committee of the Whole and its third reading by the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Bashir Diso.

Earlier, the governor had presented a budget estimate of N1.3 trillion to the House of Assembly, tagged “Budget of Infrastructure, Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development.”

Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prudent management of public resources and effective implementation of the budget to improve the living standards of the people of Kano State.

He further emphasised that the budget would prioritise key sectors including infrastructure, education, healthcare and social welfare, to ensure sustainable development that directly benefits the citizens of Kano.