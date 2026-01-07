Govt suspends Oyo monarch over alleged illegal mining

• Mining marshals insist on probing suspect amid denial

The Oyo State government has suspended the Sobaloju of Ofiki, Jacob Adefabi Sobaloju, over alleged involvement in illegal mining activities and violation of extant mining regulations.

The suspension, which took immediate effect from January 5, 2026, followed allegations that the monarch violated Executive Order 001/2023, which regulates mining activities in the state, and encouraged trespassing on government-gazetted assets.

The state government said the action was taken to protect public interest and preserve public assets, particularly forest reserves designated for conservation.

According to a letter signed by the Director of Chieftaincy Matters in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olajire A.M., the suspended traditional ruler was accused of issuing consent letters to mining companies without proper authorisation.

The letter further alleged that the monarch permitted mining activities within state government-reserved forests and facilitated unauthorised mining operations in violation of existing laws.

Consequently, Sobaloju was ordered to vacate the palace of the Onitọ of Ito pending the conclusion of investigations into the allegations levelled against him.

The correspondence described the suspension asa precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the integrity and credibility of the ongoing investigations.

Part of the letter, titled ‘Re: Complaint against Chief Sobaloju of Ofiki for violation of State Executive Order, Forest Reserve Regulations and encouraging trespassing of government gazetted assets’, read: “I am directed to inform you that you have been accused of violating the State Executive Order 001/2023, which governs mining activities in Oyo State, and of encouraging trespassing on government gazetted assets.”

As at press time, Sobaloju was yet to respond publicly to the allegations.

Also, the Mining Marshals, a specialised enforcement unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have insisted that a businessman, Mohammed Dahiru Salihu, popularly known as Mundasa, remains a person of interest in an ongoing investigation into alleged illegal mining activities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)., despite his denial of involvement.

Salihu had denied claims linking him to illegal mining, insisting that neither he nor his company was involved in such activities and that he was not evading authorities.

The Guardian had reported that the Mining Marshals arrested five men on December 27, 2025, in the Kabi Mangoro community, Kuje Area Council of the FCT, over alleged illegal mining and impersonation of a security agency.

Those arrested were identified as Muhammed Aliyu, 39; Abdulrahman Hashimu, 32; Tahir Muhammed, 43; Awaje Abduljalal, 19; and Kabiru Adamu, 38.

According to the Mining Marshals, preliminary investigations suggested that the suspects were linked to several illegal mining sites operating in parts of Abuja and neighbouring Nasarawa State.

The marshals further claimed that initial interrogations indicated that some of the suspects admitted to their involvement in the activities and mentioned Salihu as the person who coordinated the operation.

However, Salihu, while speaking to journalists, dismissed the allegation, saying he was never invited by the Mining Marshals or any security agency.