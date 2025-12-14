Group faults ambassadorial nominees list, urges withdrawal, review

A group, #FixPolitics Initiative, has expressed deep concern over the makeup of 65 ambassadorial and high commissioner nominees sent by President Bola Tinubu to the Senate for confirmation. The list consists of 34 career diplomats and 31 non-career appointees.

Coming after almost two years during which Nigeria’s foreign missions operated without substantive ambassadors, according to Executive Director, #FixPolitics Initiative, Anthony Ubani, citizens expected a well-vetted list that embodied competence, integrity and national balance. “Instead, the list provoked widespread criticism and disappointment across the country,” he lamented.

For #FixPolitics, one of the most troubling issues is the inclusion of a deceased nominee. “The reported appearance of Adamu Garba Talba of Yobe State, who passed on months before the announcement, has been received with shock and ridicule. Many Nigerians have described it as evidence of poor coordination and a failure of basic due diligence.”

#FixPolitics asserted that the controversy did not end there, noting that the list contained nominees with records that raised public concern.

“Among them is the immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, whose conduct during the disputed 2023 general elections remains the subject of public criticism and legal scrutiny. Political parties and civic groups have questioned the wisdom of nominating a figure whose name is tightly bound to one of the most contested elections in Nigeria’s history.

“Another controversial nominee is the public commentator, Reno Omokri, known for his combative style and divisive public engagements. His nomination has split opinion even within his home region. The role of an ambassador requires restraint, maturity and diplomatic tact, qualities that should be demonstrable before nomination,” it added.

The distribution of nominees across geopolitical zones is another issue the initiative raised, in a statement.

“While some states have more than one nominee, there are those that have none, thereby violating the principle of federal character. This imbalance is a threat to national unity at a time when citizens expect deliberate efforts to strengthen inclusiveness. The uneven distribution reinforces long-standing fears that political considerations, rather than constitutional principles, are driving key national decisions,” it noted.

Since ambassadors are the face of the nation abroad, #FixPolitics argues that when the process that produces them appears careless or tainted by political patronage, the damage is profound: “Nigeria’s global image suffers, public trust erodes, national unity is strained, and the professional corps of career diplomats is undermined.”

#FixPolitics believes that this moment offers the President and the Senate a clear opportunity to show leadership and accountability. It said the errors on the list “are not minor” but symptoms of systemic weaknesses that must be corrected urgently.

The statement read, “We therefore recommend that the list of nominees be withdrawn immediately and subjected to a thorough review. A proper vetting process should follow. The Presidency must ensure that every nominee meets the highest standards of integrity, competence and public trust. Career diplomats should be prioritised for critical postings, given their training, experience and understanding of the complexities of global diplomacy. Non-career appointments should be limited to individuals with exceptional professional backgrounds relevant to foreign service. If allowed to stand, the nominations will signal a further decline in governance standards and weaken the credibility of Nigeria’s engagement with other nations.

“We further urge the administration to ensure equitable distribution of ambassadorial positions in line with the constitutional provisions on federal character. Stakeholders, including civil society groups, should be given the opportunity to submit petitions, observations or objections during the confirmation process. This will enrich the scrutiny and help rebuild public confidence.”

Finally, the group called for an institutionalised framework for transparency in all future ambassadorial nominations. “Full profiles, including background checks, qualifications and public service histories, should be published for citizens to assess. Nigeria must rise above avoidable embarrassment and build a diplomatic corps that reflects the nation’s best values and aspirations.”

#FixPolitics urged Tinubu and the Senate to act swiftly and decisively in the withdrawal of the “flawed list”.

It added, “Review it. Re-submit a roster that honours Nigeria’s dignity and inspires citizens’ confidence. The world is watching, and Nigeria must not fail itself at such a defining moment.

“Nigeria deserves better. Its citizens expect better. The world is watching. Nigeria must not settle for less.”