NDYC condemns campaign against Yakubu’s ambassadorial nomination

The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has condemned what it describes as a coordinated and politically driven campaign against the ambassadorial nomination of former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

In a statement, the group expressed concern over what it termed “deliberate attempts” to distort public perception and discredit a public servant who, it said, has demonstrated integrity and competence throughout his career.

According to the NDYC, recent criticisms trailing Prof. Yakubu’s nomination are rooted in lingering political grievances surrounding the 2023 general elections — grievances the group argues should have been laid to rest following judicial reviews and legal closure of all electoral disputes.

“It is irrational and constitutionally unsound to suggest that a former INEC Chairman should be barred from national service because an election he supervised produced the current President,” the statement read.

“The 2023 polls underwent full judicial scrutiny, and the results stand. Continual attempts to weaponise that process amount to nothing more than political mischief.”

The organisation highlighted what it described as key achievements under Yakubu’s leadership at INEC, noting that the 2023 election cycle saw entrenched incumbents, governors, federal lawmakers, and influential political figures lose their seats — an outcome it said demonstrated the credibility of the process and the independence of the Commission.

The NDYC also recalled Yakubu’s earlier tenure at the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), praising his administrative reforms and policy contributions, which it said left “lasting institutional impact.” His decade-long stewardship at INEC, the group added, introduced innovations that strengthened the nation’s democratic architecture.

“These are not the credentials of a man unfit for national representation,” the group stated, insisting that opposition to his nomination was rooted in “unhealed political grudges” rather than objective assessment.

The NDYC urged the Senate to evaluate Prof. Yakubu and other ambassadorial nominees strictly on merit, warning against reducing national appointments to tools of political retribution.

“The ongoing smear campaign is driven not by patriotism, but by unhealed political grudges and an unhealthy refusal by certain actors to move beyond the 2023 elections. Nigeria cannot continue to operate in an environment where public service is politicised to the point of punishing competence, integrity, and excellence.

“We urge the Senate to disregard the politically motivated distractions and to proceed with the confirmation of Prof. Yakubu and the other ambassadorial nominees strictly on merit. We caution against any attempt to reduce national appointments to instruments of political retaliation or emotional outbursts by those dissatisfied with electoral outcomes.

“Nigeria must cultivate a culture that uplifts accomplished public servants rather than maligning them for partisan reasons. Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has every constitutional right to continue contributing to national development, and the NDYC stands firmly against any attempt to vilify or diminish his contributions to the nation.”