Group urges FG to safeguard citizens’ rights, rebuild national identity

Public Relations Officer, Gani Fawehinmi Organisation (GAFORG), Akintunde Adedeji (left); President, Bankole Solomon; Financial Secretary, Omuya Michael; Legal Adviser, Taiwo Hassan, and Media Officer, Olaleye Agboola, during GAFORG’s visit to The Guardian head office in Lagos, yesterday. PHOTO: AYODELE ADENIRAN

The Gani Fawehinmi Organisation (GAFORG) has urged the Federal Government to fulfil its constitutional duties and ensure security and safety for its citizens in validating the democratic system.



It also implored the government to rebuild national identity and belonging, as the current security crisis makes it impossible for Nigerians to feel safe.



The organisation made the calls in commemoration of the 2025 World Human Rights Day celebration, with the theme, “Human Rights: Our Everyday Essentials.”

Its president, Solomon Bankole, in his welcome address, said the celebration was to deepen justice and promote awareness of rights and how to exercise them.

Public Relations Officer of GAFORG, Akintunde Adedeji, lamented the widespread insecurity, specifically terrorism, insurgency and kidnapping in the country, stating that they had been adequately addressed by the current administration.

On his part, President of the Defence for the Committee of Human Rights, Debo Adeniran, emphasised that human rights are fundamental, non-negotiable, and every minute entitlement that citizens have and must be ready to defend to maintain their humanity.

