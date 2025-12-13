GTCO Food and Drink Festival to debut holiday edition in Lagos

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc) has announced a holiday edition of its annual Food & Drink Festival, scheduled to hold on December 20 and 21 at the GT Centre, Oniru, Lagos. The new edition, the first to be held during the festive season, extends the company’s yearly food exhibition, which has grown into one of the largest in Africa.

According to organisers, the Holiday Edition will feature a mix of food exhibitions, children’s activities, fashion showcases, and live entertainment. GTCO said the decision to introduce a December version of the festival follows increased interest from small businesses and visitors who have attended previous editions.

Group Chief Executive Officer of GTCO Plc, Segun Agbaje, said the festival continues to serve as a platform for food entrepreneurs to reach wider audiences and benefit from increased holiday traffic. He added that the holiday edition would retain the tradition of free participation for selected vendors.

For this edition, the organisers disclosed that more than 4,000 applications were received from food businesses, with 213 vendors eventually selected. The figure represents a significant increase from the previous edition. All the selected SMEs are Nigerian-owned and will offer a range of affordable foods and beverages.

The festival will also feature several new additions, including a Christmas Village expected to house seasonal products, crafted gifts and themed entertainment. A large children’s play zone has been planned as well, offering games and activities for families with young children.

A dedicated Street Food Hub will showcase popular Nigerian street meals, while a small fashion and streetwear section will host pop-up stalls and demonstrations from local designers. Live entertainment, including DJ performances, is scheduled for both days.

Beyond the festivities, GTCO stated that the event aligns with its broader goal of supporting SME growth and contributing to Lagos’ creative and informal economy during the busy December period.

The 2025 Holiday Edition will remain free and open to the public, a policy the organisers say encourages wider participation and makes the event accessible to people across different income levels.

The two-day festival is expected to draw large crowds as Lagos enters the peak of the festive season, with organisers expressing optimism that the new edition will further boost visibility for small food businesses and offer families an alternative recreation space within the city.