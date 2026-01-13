Guardian reporter, Rotimi Agboluaje, emerges NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel Secretary

The Guardian correspondent in Oyo State, Mr Rotimi Agboluaje, has emerged as the Secretary of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, following the conduct of the chapel’s executive election in Ibadan.

The election, held on Tuesday at the Correspondents’ Chapel Secretariat in Mokola, Ibadan, produced a new set of executives that will pilot the affairs of the chapel for the next three years.

Agboluaje polled 31 votes to defeat Mr Musliudeen Adebayo of Daily Post, who scored 10 votes, in a keenly contested race for the position of secretary.

In the chairmanship election, Mr Yinka Adeniran of The Nation emerged victorious after polling 31 votes to defeat Mr John Alabi of Silverbird Television, who garnered 10 votes.

Also elected into the executive council were Mr Remi Koleoso, who emerged as Vice Chairman, and Mr Shehu Sulaiman of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who was elected Treasurer. Both candidates were returned unopposed.

The election was conducted by a three-man committee led by Pastor Ola Ajayi and was observed by officials of the NUJ Oyo State Council. The State Council Chairman, Comrade Akeem Abas, alongside members of the state executive, was present at the venue.

Following the conclusion of the exercise, Abas administered the oath of office to the newly elected executives, formally inaugurating them to steer the affairs of the Correspondents’ Chapel.

Commending the conduct of members, the NUJ chairman described the election as peaceful, transparent and well organised, noting that it ranked among the best conducted elections in the history of the state council.

“The Correspondents’ Chapel, of which I am also a member, has once again demonstrated maturity and professionalism. I commend members for their discipline and commitment to the union. I urge the new executives to uphold the ethics of the profession and lead with integrity,” Abas said.

In his acceptance remarks, Agboluaje expressed deep appreciation to members of the chapel for the confidence reposed in him, describing the outcome of the election as both humbling and inspiring.

“My fathers in the trade, mentors and models, esteemed colleagues and friends, I thank you for this overwhelming support. I am humbled by the trust placed in me, and I accept this responsibility with a deep sense of duty and clarity of purpose,” he said.

He pledged to work with other members of the executive to promote the welfare, safety and professional development of journalists within the chapel.

Agboluaje also assured members of his commitment to strengthening communication, transparency and inclusivity, while pursuing strategic partnerships and alliances that would enhance the influence and relevance of the chapel.

“I will serve this chapel with all my efforts and ensure that no one is left behind,” he added.

In his own acceptance speech, the newly elected chairman, Mr Adeniran, thanked members for the opportunity to serve and called for collective support in achieving the objectives of the new leadership.

He urged members to rally behind the executive to ensure a successful tenure that would further unite the chapel and advance professionalism among correspondents in the state.

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ comprises journalists representing national and international media organisations across Oyo State and plays a key role in promoting press freedom, ethical journalism and the welfare of its members.