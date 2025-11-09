Harcher, Fido team up for new Afrobeat release ‘Mey Suya’

Nigerian artists Harcher and Fido have teamed up for a new single titled “Mey Suya,” a rhythmic blend of Afrobeat, pop, and R&B that explores the evolving sound of contemporary African music.

The track, released on Monday, 10 November 2025, under Bullion Records, is now available across major digital streaming platforms, accompanied by a video directed by ID Direction. The single was produced by Nigerian music producer Jayprolytah, known for his work across several Afrobeat projects.

Harcher, whose real name is Abdul Rahman Yusuf, has been gradually building a following within Nigeria’s music circuit. His collaboration with Fido, born Awosika Olayemi Josiah, marks a new creative phase for both artists, as they continue to navigate the increasingly competitive Afrobeat landscape.

Mey Suya combines danceable percussion with smooth vocal layering, balancing street-inspired energy with emotional melody. Fido’s vocal tone complements Harcher’s more energetic delivery, resulting in a sound that leans towards mainstream Afro-pop while retaining local texture.

Speaking at the song’s unveiling, Bullion Records’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, said the release underscored the label’s effort to support emerging talent within the African music industry.

“At Bullion Records, our goal is not just to produce music but to nurture voices that can speak to the soul of this generation,” he said.

Harcher described the project as a reflection of his artistic growth. “Mey Suya is more than a song — it’s a vibe that connects street energy with heartfelt passion,” he said. “Working with Fido and Jayprolytah brought new creative energy, and I’m proud to share this sound with my fans.”

Music analysts note that collaborations such as this are shaping a new generation of Afrobeat artists who merge diverse influences while maintaining distinctly Nigerian roots. The track’s release follows a period of increasing international attention on Nigerian music, driven by global chart-toppers such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Tems.

Bullion Records, established to promote African creativity through cross-regional collaborations and high-quality production, has continued to invest in young musicians seeking broader exposure.

The label has previously supported community-based music projects and youth-focused initiatives aimed at talent development.

While Mey Suya reflects commercial appeal, its production approach also highlights a maturing sound within Nigeria’s fast-growing pop scene — one where independent artists and small labels are increasingly driving innovation.

The single is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, Boomplay, and YouTube, and is expected to gain traction among Afrobeat audiences both within and outside Nigeria.