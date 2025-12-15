HEDA faults poor implementation of petroleum environmental law

A recent report by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has raised concerns over the poor implementation of Nigeria’s petroleum environmental governance framework, despite the law’s promise of stronger governance, improved environmental protection, enhanced community development and greater transparency.

The report, titled “Nigeria’s Petroleum-Environmental Governance: Law, Policy, and Reform Roadmap,” which came after the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, provided a detailed roadmap for legal, policy, and institutional reforms in the country’s oil and gas sector.

HEDA Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, said the report was developed to address the persistent gap between Nigeria’s extensive legal frameworks and the realities in oil-producing communities.

“The continuing issues around oil spill response, gas flaring, decommissioning obligations, host community development, and beneficial ownership transparency show that regulators, operators, communities, and civil society actors still lack the tools needed to drive accountability,” he said.

Suraju, while speaking on the next steps, emphasised the need for deliberate sequencing and sustained political will to drive reforms.

He highlighted priorities, such as legislative updates, institutional integration, financial assurance systems, community oversight, capacity strengthening, and improved judicial and administrative efficiency.

“With discipline, transparency, and collaboration, Nigeria can evolve from an extractive state to a responsible energy steward that places environmental governance at the heart of sustainable prosperity,” he said.

The organisation said it would continue advocating to ensure that the PIA and related governance frameworks translate into tangible benefits for citizens and frontline communities.