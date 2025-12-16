House summons Dangote, NMDPRA boss over renewed rift 

• SERAP urges CCB, others to probe alleged sleaze in NMDPRA

The House of Representatives Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream and Midstream) has summoned the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and the leadership of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) over rising tension in the downstream petroleum sector.



This was as Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) urged the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to urgently investigate corruption allegations in NMDPRA, identify those responsible, bring them to justice and recover any proceeds of corruption.



The committee also directed all parties involved in the dispute to cease public exchanges and media hostilities, pending the outcome of a swift legislative investigation expected to be concluded within days.



The decision followed yesterday’s emergency meeting of the joint committees chaired by Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and Henry Okogie. Dangote had accused the Chief Executive Officer of NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, of economic sabotage by undermining domestic refining in the country.

He accused the NMDPRA leadership of colluding with international traders and oil importers to frustrate local refining through the continued issuance of import licences for petroleum products.



Addressing journalists after the meeting, Ugochinyere said the intervention became necessary following public concerns and allegations raised by Dangote against NMDPRA, warning that the renewed tension could undermine efforts to stabilise fuel supply, pricing and regulation in the post-subsidy era.



“The key issue that necessitated this emergency meeting was the growing tension that returned to the downstream sector as a result of concerns and allegations raised by Dangote against the NMDPRA,” he said. “This is coming at a time the committee is jealously guarding the stability that has been achieved in the sector.”



Ugochinyere said the committee resolved to formally invite Dangote and NMDPRA leadership to appear before it to present detailed explanations on the issues fuelling the dispute, with a view to reaching fair and lasting resolutions.

SERAP urged the anti-corruption agencies to jointly and urgently invite the Chief Executive of NMDPRA to explain the allegations that NMDPRA arbitrarily issues licences for the importation of petroleum products from Russia and that he spent $5 million on the secondary education of four of his children in Switzerland and for interrogation and questioning over the allegations. The organisation’s request followed Dangote’s allegations.

Taking these steps, SERAP said, would improve transparency and accountability in the management of the country’s natural wealth and resources. It would also be entirely consistent with national anti-corruption legislation and both the spirit and letter of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) to which Nigeria is a state party.



Citing Section 15(5) of the Constitution, SERAP said it provides to the effect that ‘The State shall abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power.’ Similarly, the UNCAC requires the authorities to ensure effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions and penalties for corruption.



The body urged President Bola Tinubu and his government to ensure the protection of Mr Aliko Dangote as a whistle-blower, consistent with Article 33 of the UN Convention against Corruption.



“Article 33 of the Convention requires government institutions, including the Tinubu administration, to ensure the protection of whistle-blowers against any unjustified treatment. These commitments ought to be fully upheld and respected in this case.



“Dangote is a whistle-blower, who is protected under Article 33 of the UN Convention against Corruption to which Nigeria is a state party. Mr Dangote is a whistle-blower because of his public interest disclosures on allegations that he has raised.



“The allegations by Dangote amount to public interest disclosures and can contribute to strengthening transparency and accountability in the management of the country’s natural wealth and resources and access of Nigerians to essential public goods and services,” SERAP stated.