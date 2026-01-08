Housing ministry harps on digital transition, distributes laptops to directors

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has harped on digital transition and distributed laptops to Directors to fast-track the full deployment of its Enterprise Content Management (ECM) system.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, handed over 30 units of Core i7 laptop systems to Directors/Heads of Departments in the Ministry, in a renewed push for public service reform and a paperless government during the Management meeting in Abuja.

Belgore also explained that it’s an effort to boost service delivery and compliance with OHCSF reforms, adding that the distribution forms part of the ministry’s commitment to the continuous digitisation of official workflows, enhancing productivity, and ensuring seamless integration of the ECM platform across all departments.

He emphasised that the initiative was in fulfilment of the earlier promise made to provide the necessary digital working tools to enable Directors to work efficiently both on-premise and remotely.

According to the permanent secretary, the laptops are designed to empower Directors to effectively carry out their official duties anytime, anywhere, in line with the Ministry’s ECM deployment and the directive of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) on the digitalisation of MDAs’ operations.

He stated that the distribution of the laptops, as an effort by the ministry to boost service delivery and compliance with the OHCSF reforms and strategy initiatives, is configured by the ICT Department to come pre-installed with office suite applications and smart security solutions to support workflow automation and secure access to the ECM system.

Belgore further noted that this digital upgrade will significantly improve turnaround time and enhance transparency and accountability in all official activities.

Earlier, Dr. Amiolemen Marcus, Head of the ICT Department, hinted that 90 desktop computer systems, similarly configured, will be distributed to departments and offices across the Ministry before the end of the week to further strengthen the ECM rollout.

He recalled that the ministry officially went live on the ECM platform on September 30, 2025, marking a significant step forward in its digital transformation journey and placing it among the pacesetters in the public service digitalisation initiative.