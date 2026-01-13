How global experience contributes to good leadership in Nigeria — Uduba

A Nigerian business professional with international experience has said exposure to global markets plays a critical role in shaping effective leadership practices in Nigeria, particularly as local companies face economic pressure and changing investor expectations.

Catherine Uduba, who has worked across Asia and the United States in financial advisory, management consulting and operations planning, said her experience showed that strong leadership is defined more by discipline and accountability than access to large financial resources.

Uduba said that while working on due diligence for firms managing millions of dollars in assets, she observed that organisations that performed consistently well were those with clear decision-making processes, performance measurement and accountability structures.

She noted that these lessons are increasingly relevant in Nigeria, where startups and small businesses are adjusting to reduced access to venture capital, rising costs and a stronger emphasis on profitability and operational efficiency.

According to her, many Nigerian startups struggle not because of limited funding but due to weak internal controls and poor execution. She said accountability does not depend on complex systems, adding that consistent processes, clearly defined responsibilities and follow-through can significantly improve outcomes.

Uduba also stressed the importance of data-informed decision-making, saying leaders who combine intuition with evidence are better positioned to respond to market changes. She said even early-stage companies can benefit from tracking basic indicators such as sales performance, customer behaviour and cash flow.

Her remarks come as Nigeria’s startup ecosystem shifts focus from rapid expansion to sustainability, following a decline in funding across Africa and increased scrutiny from investors seeking stronger governance and measurable results.

Uduba also highlighted organisational silos as a recurring challenge, noting that poor coordination between departments often leads to inefficiencies and missed risks. She said successful global organisations prioritise cross-functional collaboration, a practice Nigerian companies could adopt to improve alignment and speed of decision-making.

On managing uncertainty, Uduba said effective leaders do not attempt to eliminate risk but prepare for multiple possible outcomes. She said this approach is particularly important in Nigeria’s business environment, which is affected by currency volatility, policy changes and infrastructure constraints.

She said Nigerian leaders can strengthen performance by adapting proven global practices to local realities, adding that leadership quality will increasingly determine which businesses survive and grow in the current economic climate.