How I won Ghana presidential election after Ooni’s prayers — Mahama

The President of Ghana, John Mahama, has revealed that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, conducted special prayers for him, which helped him win the 2023 presidential election in Ghana.

Mahama said this shortly after Ogunwusi conferred the prestigious chieftaincy title of Aare Atayeto Oodua of the Source on him.

The installation, which took place on Monday in Ile-Ife, Osun State, is said to be part of the activities marking the 10th coronation anniversary of the Ooni.

Upon arrival, Ghana’s President was welcomed at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan, Oyo State, before proceeding to Ile-Ife, where a large crowd also welcomed him into the ancient city.

Ooni also honoured Mahama as ‘a President who reorganises the global space for humanity’.

The installation took place at the Palace Square and was attended by the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and the Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, among others.

The grand ceremony attracted other distinguished dignitaries, including traditional rulers, business leaders, and prominent guests from across Africa. Other notable attendees included the Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Haastrup, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbenseshin Ogunoye, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Oloyede Esuwoye, and several other royal fathers and industry leaders.

Former President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, as well as Ghanaian monarchs, were also in attendance.

In his remarks, President Mahama commended Oba Ogunwusi and all those who came to honour him, assuring that Nigeria and Ghana would continue to coexist peacefully.

“As long as I am president, I will continue to bring these two countries (Nigeria and Ghana) together. Indeed, historically, we are the same people, like the Ooni said, we have people in Ghana that traced their origin to Ile-Ife,” he said.

On how Ooni’s prayers helped him to win the presidential election in 2023, Mahama explained, “When Ooni visited the Yorubas who are living in Ghana, he decided to pay me a courtesy visit. That was a time I went into election in 2016, which I lost. After that, Ooni invited me to his palace in Ile-Ife. I visited the Ooni in his palace; he conducted me around all the corners of the palace and offered prayers that helped me to win the election in 2023 and become the President of Ghana.”

He called on African leaders to unite against coups, referencing recent political instability in Guinea-Bissau and Burkina Faso.

Mahama also expressed his appreciation to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, noting their long-standing relationship, and dedicated the chieftaincy title to him in recognition of his contributions.

In his address, the Ooni of Ife praised President Mahama as a reformer and peace-loving leader, highlighting his contributions to governance and his efforts to promote peace across Africa.

The monarch also emphasised the longstanding friendly relations between the people of Ile-Ife and the Ghanaian leader.

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, who was represented at the occasion by his deputy, Kola Adewusi, described President Mahama as a unifier among African leaders.

He also applauded Ooni for upholding the culture of the Yoruba race, using it as a unifying factor for peace in the African continent.