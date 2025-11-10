How Tinubu’s intervention calmed NASS unease over budget implementation — Agbese

*Lawmakers remain united behind, Renewed Hope Agenda

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, says the prompt intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu averted a major crisis within the National Assembly following growing disquiet over delays in the release of 2024 capital funds and the slow commencement of 2025 budget financing.

Agbese, who spoke with reporters on Monday, described the preceding days as “challenging but instructive,” noting that tensions had significantly eased after the House leadership, under Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, took steps to engage the Presidency and reassure restive lawmakers.

He explained that the agitation was triggered by widespread complaints over stalled constituency projects and the non-payment of indigenous contractors who executed 2024 capital contracts but had yet to receive funds.

According to him, this situation worsened last week when hundreds of members of the All Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria (AICAN) barricaded the National Assembly main gate in protest, disrupting vehicular movement around the complex.

“The protest reflected the financial strain many of these contractors are facing. Some claimed they had sold assets or shut down their companies due to delayed payment,” Agbese said. “The House took these grievances seriously and swiftly engaged the Executive to prevent further escalation.”

He disclosed that following the intervention of the Speaker and principal officers, President Tinubu directed the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, and the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, to begin immediate payments.

According to Agbese, some contractors have since confirmed receipt of payments — a development that, he stressed, helped calm frayed nerves at the legislature.

Agbese praised the Speaker’s leadership style, saying lawmakers remain united behind him and committed to advancing the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He also defended the administration, insisting the delays were rooted in inherited liabilities and outstanding commitments from previous fiscal cycles, not negligence by the Tinubu government.

At a closed-door session last Wednesday, lawmakers demanded full implementation of the outstanding 2024 capital provisions and early commencement of 2025 capital spending to avoid project abandonment.

The House had initially resolved to shut down plenary for seven days over the issue but later rescinded the decision after receiving what it described as “positive feedback” from the Executive.

Agbese urged the government to maintain momentum and ensure the capital component of the 2025 budget is implemented without further delay.