HURIWA condemns smear campaign against BPP leadership

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has raised concerns about what it described as a coordinated smear campaign targeting the leadership of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

The group cautioned that these actions are intended to disrupt ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s procurement system.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA mentioned a circulating document referred to as a “petition” by a group called the Conference of Civil Society for Transparency and Accountability (COCTA), which supports previous allegations made by Musa Aliyu.

HURIWA stated that this document lacks genuine concern for transparency or accountability and is merely an attempt by vested interests to destabilise the Bureau’s current leadership.

The Association revealed that there have been attempts by certain individuals within and around the BPP to pressure officials into issuing Certificates of No Objection without following the statutory requirements outlined in the Public Procurement Act.

However, the Bureau’s leadership has resisted these attempts in accordance with the law.

HURIWA noted that the failure to compromise due process has led to petitions have triggered a resort to petitions, media pressure, and sponsored narratives.

The group expressed concern is the allegation that those behind the campaign are collaborating with disgruntled former staff and members who were unsuccessful in previous bids for the Bureau’s top position and are unhappy with the transparent and merit-based process that led to the current Director-General’s appointment.

Comrade Onwubiko emphasised that the goal of this campaign is revenge, not reform, and institutional capture, not accountability.

HURIWA warned against being misled by the petition, which lacks verifiable evidence, and relies on sensational claims to provoke suspicion and public outrage.

The Association urged the media, the public, and law enforcement agencies not to be misled by this sponsored distraction aimed at undermining procurement reforms.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the leadership of the BPP under Mr. Adebowale Adedokun has demonstrated that it has nothing to hide and nothing to fear from lawful scrutiny.

“However, no public institution should be subjected to blackmail, media trials, or petitions sponsored by disgruntled insiders masquerading as civil society,” the group stated.

HURIWA encouraged the BPP Director-General to remain focused on enforcing transparency, accountability, and strict compliance with the Public Procurement Act.

The Association also welcomed reports of a comprehensive dossier being compiled on individuals allegedly involved in attempts to improperly influence procurement processes and those participating in the smear campaign.

The group recommended forwarding this information to relevant security agencies for impartial investigation.

“No amount of intimidation or coordinated noise should be allowed to derail vital reforms in Nigeria’s governance framework,” Onwubiko concluded.