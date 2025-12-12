HURIWA decries extra judicial killings by security forces

Tags Nigeria graveyard of human rights

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has decried human rights abuses in the country, labelling Nigeria as a graveyard of human rights.

During the celebration of World Human Rights Day in Abuja, the National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, lamented cases of mass killings, extra-judicial killings by security forces, and actions by armed non-state actors. He criticised the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for being inactive.

According to him, the commission is not doing enough to justify its funding to defend human rights. He said, “Those who advocate human rights face threats like disappearances, assassinations, and arbitrary arrests by security forces.

“Citizens are detained for extended periods without trial for posting comments that are critical of the President or governors, and the NHRC does little to speak for these oppressed activists.

According to him, the theme of the 2025 Human Rights Day, selected by the United Nations Human Rights Council, aims to reaffirm the values of human rights and demonstrate that they are crucial for humanity.

“We aim to re-engage people with human rights by showing how they impact our daily lives, often in ways we may not notice.

“Human rights are essentials we rely on every day. By bridging the gap between human rights principles and everyday experiences, we aim to raise awareness, inspire confidence, and encourage collective action,” he added.

Former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, emphasised that civil society organisations were not enemies of the government but essential partners in building a just society.

He urged individuals and institutions to support HURIWA in its mission to protect human rights. Wamakko expressed gratitude for the human rights award, accepting it on behalf of the people of Sokoto, and encouraged continued excellence in public service.

Represented at the event by Dr Hassan Liman (SAN), the former governor added: “I recognise the indispensable role of this organisation. You are the conscience of our nation.

“I know this is challenging and often underfunded. I urge individuals and institutions to support HURIWA. Civil society is not the enemy of the government; it is an essential partner in building a just society.”

The Nigerian Army, speaking through Major J. R. Mamza at the event, pledged to uphold the human rights of all Nigerians. Mamza said: “Last month, I made a presentation on the activities of the Nigerian Army. The issue of human rights also comes up and I address them squarely.

“Human Rights Seminar was introduced in 2023, a series of events where the Nigerian Army addresses issues of human rights. We also do sensitisation on human rights and the conduct of Nigerian Army troops. This is done from February to November and we have covered over 20 states in 2025. The aim is to make sure that troops are acquainted with the provisions of the law as they relate to Chapter Four of the 1999 Constitution.”