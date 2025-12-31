HURIWA picks Marwa as ‘Man of the Year’

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has named Mohammed Buba Marwa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), as its Man of the Year 2025, citing a record defined by integrity, measurable results and far-reaching institutional reform.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, HURIWA said its “decision followed an extensive review of public-sector performance and impact,” concluding that Marwa’s stewardship of the NDLEA stands out as one of the most consequential leadership tenures in recent years.

Since assuming office in January 2021, Marwa has overseen what the association described as unprecedented operational outcomes in Nigeria’s fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse.

“Under his leadership, the NDLEA has recorded more than 73,000 arrests of drug traffickers and dealers, secured over 12,000 convictions, and seized in excess of 15 million kilograms of assorted illicit substances,” figures HURIWA said, surpass the cumulative performance of several previous administrations combined.

Beyond enforcement, the association noted that Marwa has repositioned the NDLEA as a balanced, people-centred institution by expanding demand-reduction initiatives.

Nationwide awareness campaigns, rehabilitation and counselling programmes, and community engagement efforts, it said, have reached millions of Nigerians, reflecting a holistic approach that combines aggressive interdiction with education, prevention and treatment.

HURIWA also underscored transparency and accountability as hallmarks of Marwa’s tenure, pointing to the absence of corruption scandals within the agency despite its expanded operations.

“This ethical consistency”, the group said, “has helped rebuild public confidence in an institution that once struggled with credibility challenges.”

The association further cited Marwa’s reappointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second five-year term as a strong endorsement of his performance and a clear signal of continuity in the national anti-drug strategy.

In conferring the honour, HURIWA said Marwa exemplifies the blend of discipline, innovation and public accountability required to tackle complex national problems.

His leadership, it added, has transformed the NDLEA into one of Nigeria’s most results-driven law enforcement agencies and offers a compelling model for public service reform.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, congratulated Marwa on the recognition and urged sustained public and institutional support to consolidate gains in Nigeria’s ongoing battle against illicit drugs and related social vices.