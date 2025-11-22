HYPREP to tighten security at project sites after Eleme tank rupture

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has announced plans to tighten security around its project sites following a rupture at the Ebubu water facility, which left the community without a water supply at around 10:36 am today.

In a statement signed by Enuolare Mba-Nwigoh, Head of Communications, HYPREP expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the Ebubu community and appealed to the public to remain calm as the project works to restore the water supply.

He noted that a team led by Professor Damian-Paul, the Director of Technical Services, has been dispatched to assess the situation, stating that the water station has been cordoned off for public safety.

According to Mba-Nwigoh, an investigation into the incident’s cause is underway, and the Project Coordinator, Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, has directed the Chief Security Officer to immediately tighten security across all HYPREP project sites to prevent interference with facilities.

He added that non-project personnel and non-facility staff are no longer allowed into the 16 water facilities and active HYPREP sites in Ogoni without authorisation.

The statement reads: “HYPREP is deeply concerned about the rupture of the ground tank at the Ebubu water facility.

“We sincerely regret the inconveniences this has caused the Ebubu community and appeal to the good people of Ebubu and the public to remain calm as the Project is taking prompt steps to restore water to the community.”

He stressed that despite the setback, HYPREP is committed to delivering sustainable cleanup in Ogoniland.

Recently, HYPREP Coordination Office stated that the Federal Government’s support for the Ogoni cleanup programme has given renewed momentum to the project’s completion.

The PCO said it has taken significant step towards operationalising the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration with a three-day colloquium.

The event brought together academics, environmentalists, and stakeholders to implement the UNEP-recommended action of establishing an institution that would drive research and build local and international capacity for environmental restoration.

This followed the approval of all the recommendations of the Prof. Don Baridam- led 14-man Technical Planning Committee for the CEER by the Hon Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, particularly the commencement of a directorate for the Centre.

Speaking at the opening of the three-day event on Friday in Port Harcourt, Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, Project Coordinator, noted that the colloquium marks another critical milestone in HYPREP’s efforts to implement the UN Environment Programme-recommended actions in Ogoni, in line with the directives contained in the gazette establishing the Project.