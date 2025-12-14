I don’t aspire to be Olubadan of Yorubaland or Oyo, — Ladoja

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has declared that his authority and responsibility are strictly limited to Ibadanland, insisting that he neither seeks nor recognises any title beyond what is provided by law.

Speaking on Sunday at a coronation luncheon organised by the Ibadan Foundation to celebrate his ascension to the throne, Oba Ladoja said his jurisdiction covers only the 11 local government areas of Ibadanland, with a population of about four million people, as clearly stipulated in the Oyo State Chiefs Law and the Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration.

“I do not want to be Olubadan of Yorubaland or Olubadan of Oyo State,” the monarch said, stressing that he has “more than enough work” within Ibadanland to concern himself with matters outside his legally defined mandate.

The event, held at Kakanfo Hotel, Ibadan, attracted prominent Ibadan indigenes and traditional title holders, including Asiwaju Bode Amao, Chief Bayo Oyero, the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Kola Adegbola, and members of the Iyalode-in-Council.

Oba Ladoja told the gathering that he has a clear understanding of the challenges confronting Ibadan and a defined approach to addressing them. He cited land administration, security, infrastructure, and economic revival as priority areas of his reign.

He said: “When people protested against the Circular Road project, my house was their first port of call. I subsequently briefed Governor Seyi Makinde on the matter. We are also confronted with serious land-grabbing challenges, which informed the setting up of an anti-land-grabbing committee. We are awaiting its report, but I can say that land reform is underway.”

The Olubadan added that security within Ibadanland remains a major focus, noting that traditional institutions are working closely with relevant authorities to address breaches wherever they occur.

“We know who to call and who to hold responsible when security issues arise,” he said.

On economic development, the monarch disclosed that an Olubadan Economic and Investment Committee has been inaugurated to explore ways of reviving moribund industries in Ibadan, with a view to reopening them and creating employment opportunities for the city’s teeming youth population.

“We have inherited legacies of bravery, nobility and hard work from our forefathers,” Oba Ladoja said. “But this does not mean we should resign ourselves to fate.”

He also recalled the recent conferment of the chieftaincy title of Okanlomo Oodua on Ibadan-born industrialist, Engr Dotun Sanusi, by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, noting that monarchs from across Oyo State attended the ceremony in solidarity.

According to him, the occasion also witnessed the installation of Chief Mrs. Latinwo, another Ibadan indigene, as Yeye Bobagunwa Oodua, underscoring the unity and shared heritage of the Yoruba traditional institution.