I have power to declare Sowore wanted, says Lagos CP

Contrary to the Nigerian constitution, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Jimoh Olohundare, on Thursday stated that he has the authority to declare Nigerian activist Omoyele Sowore wanted for allegedly leading a protest.

CP Jimoh’s declaration followed a protest by residents of the Oworonshoki area of Lagos over the demolition of their homes by the Lagos State Government.

A fresh demolition hit the Coker and Ojulari areas of Oworonshoki at midnight on Saturday, October 25, 2025, hours after the state government announced that it had compensated about 80 property owners on Friday, October 24, 2025.

The government also said, through the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency on Sunday, that it was planning more compensation.

While the residents cried for help, the Lagos State Government demolished their homes, just as the police had warned against any protest, advising residents to channel their grievances through legal means. The police also warned against blocking any roads in the state to express their displeasure.

The CP said: “I want to underscore the fact that I have the right to declare him (Sowore) wanted. Anyone who claims I don’t have the right should go to court.

“For me to ensure public safety and protection of lives and property in Lagos, I have the right to do everything within the ambit of the law to declare him wanted.

“He gathered about 300 violent protesters in Car Wash in Oworon to charge towards us, and 13 of them were arrested. I recovered a vehicle, loudspeakers and a generator he wanted to use on the Third Mainland Bridge. So I have the right under the Constitution to prevent crime. I am going to investigate him.

However, Chapter IV of the Nigerian Constitution safeguards personal liberty, requiring judicial oversight for actions such as declaring someone a wanted person. Under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and court precedents, the police lack the unilateral authority to declare citizens wanted without a court order or warrant being publicly issued. Such declarations must stem from a magistrate to avoid arbitrary deprivation of rights under Section 35. The commissioner’s claim contradicts established legal standards.

Sowore, who reacted to a threat to arrest him, said: “In 1994, then-Lagos Police Commissioner James Danbaba, in connivance with the Vice-Chancellor and authorities at the University of Lagos, orchestrated an attempt on my life using campus gangs.

“When this attempt failed, he declared me wanted after violently arresting all the student union leaders and falsely charging them for armed robbery; they also expelled us from UNILAG. Danbaba was later arrested alongside Major Al Mustapha for his role in aiding General Sani Abacha in several deadly attacks on opposition figures, including Kudirat Abiola and Alex Ibru. He died a miserable death years later.

“Today, two decades later, Inspector General Kayode Egbetokun appears to be following a similar dangerous path. I was informed that he dispatched police officers to ambush me. When this attempt failed, they declared me wanted.”