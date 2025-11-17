Ibadan Convention: Makinde has successfully killed, buried PDP, says group

A group within the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, the Concerned Youth Movement (CYM), has stated that the state Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has finally killed and buried the party, based on how the just-concluded national convention of the party was held.

The group stated this in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Laide Ajao.

It is worth recalling that the national convention of the party was held in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, between Saturday and Sunday.

In its reaction, the group stated that the governor destroyed the party with his actions and inactions, which led to the absence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from observing the convention.

The group also described the national elective convention as a futile exercise.

It then urged party members to find alternative political platforms to realise their ambitions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking further, the group noted that, as it stands, the PDP cannot and will not present any candidate for the 2027 elections.

“The PDP has finished, died and was buried last weekend. Members with ambition should move ahead and dump the party.

“As it stands, PDP cannot and would not present any candidate for the 2027 election. PDP members should ask themselves: if Seyi Makinde were running for his second term, would he have made the same decisions?

“Therefore, anyone who has the aspiration to contest elections should swiftly withdraw their membership of the party and join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), where they can have a fresh start to pursue their political aspirations and ambition.”

In other news, the newly elected chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Turaki, SAN, has pledged to ensure that power returns to the Nigerian people, while urging the judiciary to uphold the tenets of democracy.

Turaki, while giving his acceptance speech after the swearing-in of new officers at the end of the Elective Convention of the PDP in Ibadan, assured that there will be “no more impunity, no more suppression of the will of Nigerians”.

The chairman appealed to the judiciary to uphold the principles of stare decisis, abiding by the decisions of the Supreme Court, and not to “willingly or unwillingly put yourselves in a situation where, rightly or wrongly, it may be assumed, correctly or incorrectly, that you are part and parcel of the process to truncate Nigerian democracy.”

According to him, the new leadership of the party would be open to listening to the yearnings of members, with a view to aligning with their will, declaring that “No more monkey dey work, baboon dey chop,” adding that “if baboon wants to chop, baboon must be seated to work.”

He noted that the PDP has maintained its original name, motto and logo, unlike the other parties that started with it, making it a recognised brand anywhere in Nigeria.