PDP women leader condemns Niger LG polls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Women leader in Niger State, Mrs Salome Fatima Nnawo Ndakotsu, has rejected the results of the local government elections announced by the Niger State Independent Commission (NSIEC).

The PDP women leader stressed that the results did not reflect the true outcome of the election held on November 1, 2025.

She said, “Well, I wouldn’t say there is a real election in Niger state because of all the things that transpired in the whole process.”

She added, “But the people who stage-managed it will call it an election. But to me and to the majority of the people, the other parties, PDP, and even those who are not members of the party know that this is not an election.”

Nnawo maintained that the election did not take place in about four or five local councils, but results were announced, adding that in some places, the election was marred by irregularities, including the snatching, breaking, and manipulation of boxes, as well as intimidation.

“”In some cases, they will go with the material, and you will not even see the officer who is supposed to distribute the material and the people who will conduct the election.

“‘The materials are simply left there, yet the result is out. That was exactly what happened in places where they knew they couldn’t succeed,” she said.

On the possibility of the party going to the tribunal to challenge the election, Salome said the party has no confidence in the tribunal.

The women leader also voiced her frustration with regard to the situation of the local council elections in the state, saying that for almost 10 years under the APC regime, the local governments have not smelled anything that is coming from the Federal allocation, adding that the allocation that comes ends in the state.

“”Just go to the headquarters, secretariat, to see what is happening there; even the workers are no longer there.

“If you go to my local government today, you will shed tears, because Children are no longer going to school,” she said.

In other news, the newly elected chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Turaki, SAN, has pledged to ensure that power returns to the Nigerian people, while urging the judiciary to uphold the tenets of democracy.

Turaki, while giving his acceptance speech after the swearing-in of new officers at the end of the Elective Convention of the PDP in Ibadan, assured that there will be “no more impunity, no more suppression of the will of Nigerians”.

The chairman appealed to the judiciary to uphold the principles of stare decisis, abiding by the decisions of the Supreme Court, and not to “willingly or unwillingly put yourselves in a situation where, rightly or wrongly, it may be assumed, correctly or incorrectly, that you are part and parcel of the process to truncate Nigerian democracy.”

According to him, the new leadership of the party would be open to listening to the yearnings of members, with a view to aligning with their will, declaring that “No more monkey dey work, baboon dey chop,” adding that “if baboon wants to chop, baboon must be seated to work.”

He noted that the PDP has maintained its original name, motto and logo, unlike the other parties that started with it, making it a recognised brand anywhere in Nigeria.