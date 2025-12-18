IBEDC blames outages on reduced grid allocation

Firm apologises to customers across Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Kwara, Ibadan zones

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has acknowledged the intermittent power supply and prolonged outages being experienced across its franchise areas, attributing the situation to a reduction in electricity load allocation from the national grid.

In a statement, the electricity distribution company said the supply constraints affect customers in Oyo, Ogun, Osun and Kwara states, as well as parts of Ibadan metropolis, noting that the development has significantly limited the quantum of power available for distribution within its network.

IBEDC, however, expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to customers, admitting that the reduced allocation has resulted in extended outage periods in several communities.

According to the company, it is in active engagement with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Nigeria Independent System Operator (NISO) to address the challenge and improve supply stability across its franchise.

The firm said that, pending improvement in load allocation, the limited electricity currently available is being managed carefully to ensure fairness.

It said power is being strategically allocated and equitably distributed across feeders and service bands to balance operational efficiency with customer needs.

IBEDC, therefore, appealed to customers for patience and understanding, as efforts will continue to stabilise supply, assuring them that updates would be provided as the situation develops.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers and remain committed to keeping them informed as the situation evolves,” the statement said.