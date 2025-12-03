Ibori pays tribute to late Segun Awolowo, consoles widow

Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori, has urged Bola, widow of the late Segun Awolowo Jnr., to draw strength from the outpouring of tributes honouring her husband’s life and legacy. Segun Awolowo, grandson of the late statesman Chief Obafemi Awolowo, died on November 20, 2025, at the age of 62.

Speaking on Tuesday night at the Night of Tributes held at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, Ibori described the late legal practitioner and former Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) as a humble, dignified and impactful public servant whose legacy will endure.

Addressing the widow directly, he said: “All we will say here and all you have heard is for you to draw strength to carry on. Our guy was a great guy.”

Ibori recalled that he was attending a similar tribute event for the late Oskar Ibru when he received news of Awolowo’s passing, describing the moment as painfully ironic.

“My first thought was, ‘what a season!’ It was a life fully lived in all its chapters. To be honest, I never imagined it would come so soon. We all knew he was struggling, but that did nothing to soften the blow. The reality came with such weight, bringing profound shock and sadness,” he said.

He praised Awolowo’s calm disposition, integrity and devotion to service, noting that despite his iconic lineage, he bore the Awolowo name “not as a crown but as a responsibility.”

According to Ibori, the late Awolowo distinguished himself in public service, particularly during his leadership at NEPC, where he championed Nigeria’s non-oil export agenda with vision and commitment.

“He performed exceptionally well. He was not there for the title but for tangible results. He was a true servant of the nation,” he stated.

Ibori said Awolowo’s life embodied humility, discipline and principled leadership, describing him as “a bridge between a storied past and a hopeful future.”

He extended condolences to the Awolowo family and all who knew him, praying for comfort during their period of grief.

“Segun Awolowo Jnr.’s life reminds us that true impact is often made, not with fanfare but with consistent principled action. He was a bridge between a storied past and a hopeful future, demonstrating how to honour one’s heritage while carving out a distinct and impactful path.

“As we mourn his passing, we extend our deepest condolences to the entire family, led by the wife Bola and all who knew and love him. May they find comfort in the respect and affection that his life has inspired.

His was a life well lived though ended too soon. He embodied grace under pressure, service over self and the enduring power of a good name. May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace. Rest in peace, Shegee. Good night,” Ibori said.