Afenifere mourns Segun Awolowo, lauds his contributions to nation-building

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, mourned the scion of the Awolowo family and legacy, Olusegun Awolowo (Jnr), who died on November 21, 2025.

In a statement jointly signed by the organisation’s Secretary General, Agbaakin Ademola Folarin, and the National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere expressed shock over the death of a man who, until his death, was the National Coordinator of the Nigeria AfCFTA Coordination Office.

Afenifere stated that the late former Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), “the eldest grandson of our late indomitable patriarch and founder, Obafemi Awolowo (SAN), Segun Awolowo, was an accomplished public administrator who reflected, with distinction and honour, the proud legacy of Obafemi Awolowo in public service.

The statement read in part: “Like his grandfather, he lived an exemplary life of dedicated service to our country and to his community, with humility, devotion, steadfastness and an astute sense of purpose. He followed Awolowo’s doctrine of unalloyed public-spiritedness to the letter.

“Awolowo (Jnr) played his part with distinction and departed this plane in a blaze of glory, as exemplified by the contributions he made to Nigeria’s economic landscape in his efforts at elevating the standard of trade and investment, especially across the African continent.

“His efforts contributed to his being unanimously elected as President of the National Trade Promotion Organisations for ECOWAS member-states in July 2021.

“As a grandson of the illustrious sage, Obafemi Awolowo, Segun Awolowo (Jnr) embodied the principles of integrity, service, stoicism and leadership that his grandfather displayed.”