iCOVE to launch Tariq Lawal Innovation Challenge for teenagers in January

A youth-led innovation organisation, iCOVE, has announced plans to launch the Tariq Lawal Innovation Challenge in January 2026, in collaboration with Diana Award recipient and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, Tariq Lawal, as part of efforts to deepen youth-driven innovation across Africa.

The competition is designed to help teenagers create, build and showcase impactful ideas, providing them with early exposure to innovation, entrepreneurship and problem-solving. The organisers noted that the inaugural edition has already attracted over 60 sign-ups, even ahead of its official launch, reflecting growing interest in youth-centred innovation platforms.

Founded by Charis Dawari-George and Kome Omugbe, iCOVE is positioning itself as a new force in Africa’s innovation ecosystem. The organisation operates on the belief that teenagers and young people are not merely the future of innovation, but active contributors in the present.

Officially registered with Nigeria’s Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), iCOVE has grown into a fast-expanding ecosystem of brands, programmes, products and communities aimed at empowering young Africans to build solutions for today’s and tomorrow’s challenges.

In less than one year of operation, iCOVE has reportedly reached over 15,000 people, raised more than ₦1.2 million in sponsorships, donations and brand revenue, and built traction across multiple African countries. Notably, the organisation is run by a core team of eight, with all administrative members aged 17 or younger, making it one of the youngest-led innovation organisations on the continent.

At the helm is Charis, the organisation’s Chief Executive Officer, who has emerged as a prominent youth leader advocating that age should not be a barrier to execution, structure or scale. He works alongside key members including Emmanuel Umar, Makayla Lawal and Ini Adedokun, among others.

Beyond programmes, iCOVE has gained attention for its distinctive visual identity, marked by a minimalistic and cinematic approach to branding and storytelling. This aesthetic, the organisation says, is deliberate—aimed at making youth-led innovation appear bold, premium and globally relevant.relevant

iCOVE’s initiatives span several areas. Its lifestyle and creative arm, iCOVE Brand, includes a perfume line and youth-focused collaborations, and has partnered with organisations such as MIDOMO and Chazone Academy to expand access to tech and entrepreneurship education.

The iCOVE Branch, currently active in Abuja and Lagos, serves as a community extension for local collaborations and youth engagement, with plans for wider expansion. Young people are also encouraged to establish branches within their schools or communities.

Another flagship product, Form v1, is an AI-powered software built specifically for teenagers, enabling them to launch startup ideas—particularly app-based ventures—within minutes by simplifying ideation and validation processes.

The iCOVE Community, with over 80 active members, is described as a foundational step toward the organisation’s ambition of becoming Africa’s largest innovation community by 2028. Looking further ahead, iCOVE plans to launch the iCOVE Foundry in 2026, a structured accelerator to help young founders turn early-stage ideas into sustainable businesses.

The organisation also hosts innovation-focused events and media projects, including The iCOVE Event, an Apple-style showcase held in November, and iCHAMBER, a documentary series highlighting the journeys of young founders. Other initiatives include digital art fundraisers and creative workshops.

iCOVE has collaborated with organisations such as Avetium Consult, Chazone Academy, and Tech Ignite Africa, where it reportedly participated as the only teenage startup at the Tech Experience event.

Looking to the future, the organisation has unveiled an ambitious vision to build The COVE by 2030—a physical innovation, tourism and empowerment hub it describes as Africa’s Silicon Valley.

With its motto, “The next generation builds what’s next,” iCOVE says it is actively seeking sponsors, partners, volunteers and young innovators to join its mission of shaping Africa’s future through youth-led innovation.