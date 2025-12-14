ICPC recovers N37.44b, $2.35m in 2025 – Chair

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced the recovery of ₦37.44 billion and $2.35 million in 2025 through asset seizures and forfeitures, marking one of its most significant annual recoveries since inception.

The Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, disclosed this on Sunday in Abuja at the ICPC’s End-of-Year Engagement, Send-Forth for retiring staff, and Annual Merit Awards Ceremony, where he described 2025 as a pivotal year of major gains in enforcement, prevention, and public enlightenment.

According to Dr. Aliyu, the Commission investigated 263 cases during the year, surpassing its target of 250, and filed 61 cases before the courts, securing a conviction rate of 55.74 per cent.

He highlighted the conviction of Professor Cyril Ndifon of the University of Calabar, who was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for offences bordering on sexual harassment and cyberbullying, describing the judgment as a strong message that abuse of office in any form would not be tolerated.

On preventive measures, the ICPC Chairman revealed that 344 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were assessed using the Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard, while 66 corruption-monitoring exercises and 1,490 project-tracking activities were conducted nationwide. He added that Systems Study and Corruption Risk Assessments were completed in 12 MDAs to address structural weaknesses that enable corruption.

He also noted that the Commission intensified public enlightenment efforts, reaching over 235,000 Nigerians through 644 sensitisation programmes, generating about 3.5 million digital engagements, establishing 86 Anti-Corruption Clubs and Vanguards, and training 2,707 participants at the ICPC Academy.

Dr. Aliyu said the Commission expanded collaboration with stakeholders, initiating 15 joint activities with partner institutions, while civil society organisations carried out 57 complementary engagements in support of ICPC’s mandate.

He described as historic the successful securing of the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) allowance for ICPC staff for the first time, reaffirming management’s commitment to staff welfare and institutional strengthening. Merit award recipients and retiring staff were also honoured for professionalism, dedication, and years of service.

Looking ahead, the ICPC Chairman urged personnel to recommit to integrity, diligence, professionalism, and unity of purpose in 2026, warning against complacency and misconduct as the Commission intensifies the anti-corruption fight.

In goodwill messages, the Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Mr. Victor Muruako, Esq., praised ICPC’s interventions at the local government level and pledged deeper inter-agency collaboration.

Also, the Executive Director of the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDa), Ms. Souad Osman-Aden, and the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity commended the Commission’s transparency in asset recovery and its impact on strengthening public trust in governance.