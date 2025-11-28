IG claims 11,566 police officers withdrawn from VIPs, orders intelligence policing

INSPECTOR-GENERAL of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has announced the withdrawal of 11,566 officers previously assigned to VIPs and special beats nationwide.

The withdrawal followed a directive issued on November 23 by President Bola Tinubu, ordering the immediate withdrawal of police officers assigned to VIPs across the country.

The IGP gave the directive just as he also ordered all Commissioners of Police to prioritise intelligence-driven operations to protect the vulnerable communities and ensure the safe rescue of abducted children.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, Egbetokun said the officers had been redeployed to active policing duties across the country.

He said the measure marked a renewed push to strengthen frontline operations, not an abandonment of responsibility.

According to him, claims circulating on social media that over 120,000 personnel were attached to private individuals were false.

“These claims are lies. How many police officers do we even have in Nigeria? The presidential directive revealed that 11,566 officers are currently engaged in such duties.”

He noted that while similar orders had been issued in the past, the President’s backing would ensure full compliance.

He said, “No governor, no friend, no family member will pressure me again. It is a presidential directive.”

Egbetokun explained that the redeployed personnel would boost operational capacity at a time when the force was grappling with manpower shortages.

“With over 11,000 officers returning to frontline duties, policing capacity will significantly improve, welfare will remain a priority, especially for those posted to rural and high-risk areas.”

The police chief said the new directive aimed at expanding capacity, increasing visibility, and improving response to emerging threats, adding that officers would be strategically deployed to critical areas where their presence and readiness were most needed.

The Force also warned against misinformation and attempts to politicise the directive, saying guidelines and safeguards would be communicated through proper channels.

Since the last operational briefing, Egbetokun said police commands had recorded breakthroughs, including the arrest of 822 suspects for crimes ranging from robbery and kidnapping to homicide. Recovered items within the period include 249 firearms, 20,989 rounds of ammunition and 38 vehicles. A total of 232 kidnapped victims were also rescued.

With the festive season approaching, he said the police anticipate increased travel and heightened criminal activity, prompting the activation of a nationwide deployment plan.

“These include reinforced highway patrols, intelligence-led operations, surveillance drones and joint security operations on major routes and border corridors.

On school safety, the IGP said the School Protection Squad “remains active” and had prevented several attacks despite recent incidents.

“One attack is bad enough. We will not rest until every vulnerable community is protected.”

He urged the public not to overlook the force’s daily arrests and weapons recovery efforts.

Egbetokun has also ordered a thorough investigation into the recent school-related security breach, stressing that the police had not abandoned their duty to protect vulnerable groups.

IN his order to police commissioners, he said the police would “not rest until every abducted child is safely reunited with their family,” stressing that all intelligence gathering must remain lawful, ethical and professionally handled.

The IGP noted that recent coordinated operations, particularly in Nasarawa and Kwara States, led to swift arrests and the rescue of victims, demonstrating the effectiveness of joint security efforts.