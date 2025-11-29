Igbinedion varsity graduates 1,050, 67 bag first-class honours

The Vice-Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Okada, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, has announced that 67 students graduated with first-class honours at the institution’s 23rd convocation ceremony on Saturday.

Ezemonye said the achievement reflects the exceptional dedication and brilliance of both staff and students. He added that 408 students earned second-class upper division degrees, 162 received second-class lower division degrees, and 225 others graduated with various distinctions, including MBBS graduates with three distinctions each in Community Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynaecology (O&G), and B.Pharm.

The total number of first-degree graduates was 862, marking a significant improvement over previous years’ performance.

“Furthermore, we are conferring 188 higher degrees, including Postgraduate Diplomas, Master’s, and Doctorates across various disciplines—PhD degrees: 59, Master’s degrees: 103, and Postgraduate Diplomas: 26,” he said.

“This demonstrates our commitment to advancing knowledge and producing specialists who can drive development at the highest levels.”

In total, the graduating class of 2025 comprised 1,050 candidates receiving first degrees, higher degrees, diplomas, and prizes.

In his remarks, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Ahmed Tijani Mora, urged graduates to continue being worthy ambassadors of the university.

“Without being modest, we are proud of our accomplishments over the past 26 years as a productive training ground for Nigeria’s much-needed manpower to drive national governance and economic growth,” he said.

The convocation ceremony was attended by the Chancellor, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion; Deputy Chancellor and former Edo State Governor, Lucky Igbinedion; Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu; former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mr. Frank Nweke; Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu; and other dignitaries.