Ikale forum lauds Jimoh Ibrahim’s nomination as envoy-designate

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been commended for the nomination of Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, an eminent and brilliant Ikale lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial District, as a non-career ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



The Ikale Advancement Forum (IAF), which lauded the nomination, described it as not only meritorious but emblematic of the Tinubu administration’s commitment to deploying the nation’s finest minds to strategic international assignments.



General Secretary of the IAF, Comrade Olufemi Aduwo, in a statement, said Ibrahim would be a round peg in a round hole being a holder of a doctorate degree in Business from the University of Cambridge and a Doctor of Philosophy in Modern War Studies from the University of Buckingham, which will boost his intellectual versatility and equip him for the diplomatic assignment.



Aduwo noted that in the last two years as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, Ibrahim has served Nigeria with admirable dexterity and international gravitas.



“His interventions at the World Bank and IMF Boards of Governors Meetings where he consistently articulated Nigeria’s position on debt sustainability, energy-transition pathways, and global financial governance earned the country renewed respect within the multilateral system.

“At United Nations fora, Ibrahim has advanced robust arguments on sustainable development financing, maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea and the need for equitable climate-related compensation to developing nations, positions that resonated strongly with international partners,” the IAF said.