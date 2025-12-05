Immigration CG visits Kebbi over checkpoint attack, meets stakeholders

Comptroller -General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, has concluded a two-day working visit to Kebbi State following the recent attack on the Bakin Ruwa checkpoint, where personnel and facilities of the service were affected.

Nandap arrived in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday and proceeded to the office of the Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, at 6:30 p.m. and explained that her visit was to commiserate with officers and men of the service, as well as the people of Kebbi State, over the tragic incident.

She also said she was in Kebbi to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the destroyed facilities.

The deputy governor, in his response, condoled with the service and assured that the administration of Governor Nasir Idris would continue to prioritise security. He added that the state would ensure that those responsible for the attack were brought to justice.

The comptroller-general and her delegation later visited the Emir of Gwandu, Maj.-Gen. Muhammed Ilyasu Bashir (retd.), at his palace.

Nandap commended the Emir for his leadership, describing the traditional institution as a vital bridge between government and the people. The emir thanked her for the visit and prayed against a recurrence of such attacks.

As part of the visit, Nandap held a strategic meeting with comptrollers and border commanders.

Nandap also said personnel operating in border communities would receive improved work gear and specialised training, including joint programmes with the Army. Commands around high-risk areas, she noted, had been placed on heightened alert.