Recruitment: Civil Defence, Fire, Correctional, Immigration Board announces screening schedule

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board has announced that the list of candidates shortlisted for physical screening and document verification in its ongoing recruitment exercise will be published from 1 December.

The Board’s Secretary, Abdulmalik Jubril, said in a statement on Friday that applicants should check the recruitment portal between 1 and 3 December to confirm their status.

“Applicants who performed well have been shortlisted on merit and are advised to visit www.recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng from Monday to Wednesday to select their preferred screening venue and date,” he said.

The recruitment covers the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Fire Service, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Jubril said the screening exercise for successful candidates will take place nationwide from 8 to 12 December.

He added that all official communication on the next stage of the process would be issued exclusively through the board’s portal, urging applicants to disregard messages from other channels.

Jubril congratulated those shortlisted and said the process adhered to the Federal Character principle and the manpower needs of each agency.