Imo acquires 30.6 hectares marginal field for modular refinery project

The Imo State Government has disclosed that it has acquired 30.6 hectares of land in Umudibie, Nekede, Owerri West Local Government Area of the state, and its environs for the Iheoma Marginal Field Project, to facilitate the construction of a new modular refinery.

This was disclosed to The Guardian on Monday afternoon by the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment, Prince Eze Ugochukwu.

Ugochukwu said the Surveyor General of the state, Dr. Uzodinma Bob Odidika, had last week done the necessary notification work, expressing that the state’s residents would be delighted over the development as it would create both direct and indirect jobs if completed.

He said: “Residents of Imo State have reason to be optimistic as the state moves closer to attracting another modular refinery in the Nekede area of Owerri West Local Government Area.

“In a public notice issued on Thursday, 13 November 2025, the Office of the Surveyor General of Imo State announced that approximately 30.6 hectares of land at Umudibe and its environs in Nekede have been earmarked and acquired for the construction and operational activities of a modular refinery under the Iheoma Marginal Field project.”

According to Ugochukwu, the acquisition processes are being conducted in accordance with the relevant laws, urging cooperation and support from the affected land owners in the impacted areas, emphasising: “The acquisition is being carried out for overriding public interest in line with Sections 28 and 29 of the Land Use Act of 1978.”

This follows an earlier advertorial published in Newspapers on September 18, 2025, by the Ministry of Lands, Survey, and Physical Planning, which stated that survey exercise began on Friday, November 14, 2025, and will continue until Wednesday, November 19 2025.

He continued: “All landowners and property owners within the affected area are urged to appear during the exercise with verifiable landmarks and original ownership documents to substantiate their claims.”

The governor’s aide advised the landowners to use the window of notice to present their papers, as there would not be any extension.

“The notice stressed that no amendments or extensions to the scheduled dates will be entertained,” he clarified.

He informed that Odidika signed all the notices on behalf of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

He said, “The public notice was signed by Surv. Dr. Uzodinma Bob Odidika, FCIA, MPI, TOLA, the Surveyor General of Imo State, on behalf of His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Dr. Hope Uzodimma, CON, GSSRS, Executive Governor of Imo State.”

On the gain derivable if the refinery is completed, he said: “If completed, the new modular refinery will boost local refining capacity, create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs, increase internally generated revenue, and further position Imo State as a key player in Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector.”

“Residents and stakeholders in Nekede and surrounding communities have been encouraged to cooperate fully with survey officials to ensure a smooth and transparent process,” Ugochukwu appealed.