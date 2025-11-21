Imo blackout: Group demands probe

South easterners under the aegis of the South East Political Watchdog have raised the alarm over the actions of electricity distribution company responsible for the region.

They stated that the actions have frustrated operations of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), resulting in blackouts across Imo State.

The group also raised concerns about the licensing process of the company by the Imo State government, specifically through the Imo State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ISERC).

They called for a thorough investigation, as record shows the company was granted a licence less than 50 days after its registration.

The National Publicity Secretary of the group, Chief Dr Charles Ogbu, in a statement on Friday, pointed fingers at top officials of the Imo State government for their involvement in the establishment of the company and the issuance of its licence.

The group alleges that the company has been responsible for damaging TCN and Transpower equipment, leading to prolonged blackouts in the state.

“The constant damage to federal and distribution infrastructure has directly contributed to the prolonged blackout that has crippled homes, businesses, and essential services across Imo State.”

“There are strong indications that the operations of the company are now posing a direct threat to federal assets, especially after the alleged invasion of the TCN transmission station in Egbu, which pushed Imo State into total darkness.”

The statement explained that the use of armed personnel to compel power shutdown raises wider security concerns.

“No private company has the authority to deploy force, intimidate workers, or disrupt public electricity supply in a manner that affects the wellbeing of an entire state.”

The group also questioned the ownership structure of the company, noting discrepancies in the financial capacity of the major shareholders to own such a large electricity business.

They are urging federal agencies, civil society groups, and regulatory bodies to investigate and ensure that no private entity operates above the law.

The South East Political Watchdog urged federal agencies, civil society groups, and other regulatory bodies to take urgent steps to protect electricity consumers in Imo State and ensure that no private outfit operates above the law.

The South East Political Watchdog is deeply concerned about the actions of the company, which they believed threaten Federal Government’s investment in the power sector.

They highlighted the importance of TCN as the sole entity authorised to release power to distribution companies and expressed dismay over the company’s interference with TCN and Transpower operations.

The group recounts a specific incident on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at about 10:20a.m., where armed police officers allegedly invaded the TCN transmission station in Egbu, resulting in completion black out across Imo State.

They demand answers to the company’s intentions behind such actions and call for accountability from all involved parties.

In light of these events, the South East Political Watchdog, urges civil society organisations to take action in defend of the rights of electricity consumers and prevent similar incident from occuring in the future.