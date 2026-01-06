INEC resumes nationwide voter registration

• LP members protest exclusion of candidates from FCT council polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has resumed the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, signalling the start of the second phase of the process.



The resumption, which took effect yesterday, was confirmed by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Adedayo Oketola.



The development follows the conclusion of the first phase of the CVR, which officially ended on December 10, 2025.



INEC had earlier launched online pre-registration for the exercise on August 18, 2025, before rolling out physical registration at designated centres across the country on August 25, 2025.



In a statement issued in December, the commission disclosed that a total of 9,891,801 Nigerians initiated the online pre-registration process during the first phase of the exercise.



According to the commission, 2,572,054 registrations were fully completed nationwide as of November 28, 2025. This figure comprises 1,503,832 completed online registrations and 1,068,222 registrations concluded through physical enrolment.



INEC explained that the interval between the two phases was utilised to carry out statutory activities required by law, including the display of the voters’ register for claims and objections.



“In accordance with Section 19 of the Electoral Act 2022, the display of the register of voters for claims and objections was conducted from December 15 to 21, 2025, at local council area offices where the CVR exercise was held,” the commission stated.



The electoral body urged eligible Nigerians who are yet to register to take advantage of the resumption to enrol, transfer their voting locations, or update their personal details.



INEC also encouraged individuals who registered during the first phase to verify their information, report any errors, and raise objections to the inclusion of ineligible or deceased persons on the voters’ register.



However, the commission noted that CVR activities remain suspended in Anambra State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) due to ongoing electoral activities in both locations.



INEC added that new dates for the resumption of voter registration in Anambra State and the FCT would be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, members of the Labour Party (LP) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), yesterday, staged a protest at the National Headquarters of INEC, demanding the inclusion of their candidates in the upcoming Area Council elections in Abuja scheduled for February 21.



The protesters described the exclusion as a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise the party, despite a subsisting court order in its favour.



They vowed to occupy INEC’s premises until the commission complied with the order. But addressing the protesters, INEC National Commissioner, Abdullahi Abdul Zuru, acknowledged the challenges posed by “conflicting court orders” but assured them that the commission would act in accordance with the law.



“I am here on behalf of the commission to speak to you regarding the court order you have presented. I will personally hand it over to the chairman, and the commission will definitely act on it,” he said.



The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as “INEC, upload Labour Party candidates”, “Obey court order”, and “No Labour Party in the ballot, no council election in FCT.”



The Publicity Secretary of LP in FCT, Eyisi Okey Nwoke, during the protest, insisted that Julius Abure is the recognised National Chairman of the party.



He said, “We are here on a peaceful protest. We are members of the Labour Party in FCT. We are here because INEC, which is supposed to be an independent conductor of elections, has decided to exclude the Labour Party from the February Area Council elections.