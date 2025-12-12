INEC records 139,251 voter registrations in Lagos, 85,739 in Ogun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 139,251 residents completed applications in the first phase of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Lagos.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Ayobami Salami, disclosed this in a release made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Taiwo Gbadegesin, on Friday.

NAN recalls that the INEC CVR online registration commenced on Aug. 18, while the physical registration started on Aug. 25 for all eligible residents.

The commission will issue Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to successful applicants ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Salami, who noted that the first phase of the exercise ended on Wednesday, said that the 139, 251 residents who completed the application included those who did new registrations, transfers, updates, and reviews.

According to him, out of the number, 12, 283 applicants sought transfer of registration, while 126,668 registered for the first time.

On new registrations, Salami said that 102,261 completed their pre-registration exercise while 24, 407 completed physical capturing.

On the gender distribution of registrants, Salami said that 57,949 of the registrants were male while 68,719 were female.

On age group distribution, Salami said that 70,436 applicants within the age bracket 18 to 34 registered, representing 55.7 per cent of the total number.

According to him, statistics for other age groups include– 35-39 (12,186); 40-44 (12,946); 45-49 (10,855); 50-54 (7,611);55-59 (5,266); 60-64 (3,327); 65-69 (2,317), while 70 and above is 1,727.

NAN reports that the statement also contains the statistical distribution of applications along occupation and the number of People Living with disabilities (PLWD)who registered.

Salami said that the display of the preliminary voters register for claims and objections would begin on Dec. 15 at all the Local Government Areas where registrations took place, and end on Dec.21.

Meanwhile, 85,739 persons registered both online and in-person during the CVR from Aug. 25 to Dec. 5 in Ogun.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) , Mrs Feyijimi Saseyi.

According to him, 57,598 completed online preregistration, and 28,141 completed physical registration.He noted that the second phase of the nationwide CVR would resume on Jan. 5.

Saseyi announced the successful conclusion of the first phase of the CVR exercise on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

“In accordance with Section 19 of the Electoral Act 2022, the commission will display the register of voters for claims and objections from Monday, December 15 to December 21 at all 20 council area offices in the state between 9:00am and 3:00pm daily.

“This critical phase allows eligible citizens to verify their information, report errors, and identify ineligible or deceased persons.

“Citizens who newly registered, transferred their voting locations, or updated their details are encouraged to participate.

“The display centres will have designated forms which shall be issued to the registrants for submitting claims or objections.

“Citizens are advised to take advantage of this opportunity to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the voter register,” he said.